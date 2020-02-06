2020 NFL Draft: Which 3 Positions Should the Jaguars Avoid in the First Round?

Entering the 2020 NFL Draft process, it would be an understatement to say the Jacksonville Jaguars have several needs to fill before the regular season kicks off. Luckily for the Jaguars, they have two picks in the first 20 selections of the draft's first round to address these needs.

But the Jaguars, who pick ninth (a result of a 6-10 record in 2019) and 20th (a result of trading Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams), it would be prudent to play the market when attacking the first round.

In other words, there are too many needs to not take a measured and patient approach.

To ensure the Jaguars take advantage of their two premium draft picks, there are a few positions they should try to ignore on the draft's first night. These are still positons of need, of course, but there is an argument to be made that the Jaguars have needs at most positions.

Instead, the Jaguars should try to prioritize their needs and address these positions later in the draft — whether in the second round or later on. Which positions make the most sense to approach with this attitude? We picked a few.

Wide Receiver

The Jaguars have an underrated need at wide receiver despite DJ Chark's encouraging development in 2019. Chark recorded over 1,000 yards receiving and caught eight touchdowns on his way to a Pro Bowl appearance, but the Jaguars' offense struggled when defenses turned their sole attentions to stopping Chark. Chris Conley had a career season but is better off as a No. 3 or 4 pass-catching option, and Dede Westbrook had an up and down season.

But with the depth of this year's wide receiver class, the Jaguars wouldn't be making the most of their draft picks if they elected to take one in the top 20. They will likely have their pick of Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb at ninth overall and could have even more intriguing options on the board at 20th overall, but they would be wise to resist the temptation.

This year's wide receiver class is considered to be one of the deepest in years and if there is an early run on quarterbacks, offensive lineman, and defensive backs, then even more talented wide receivers could fall down the board. Jacksonville would obviously improve but adding Lamb, Jeudy, or a number of other receivers, but the value would be better by waiting.

For example, imagine if the Jaguars waited to draft a running back in 2017. A starting-caliber running back was taken in nearly every round, but the Jaguars took one at fourth overall. Instead, they could have gotten similar production at a reduced cost, and this is a similar situation.

Tight End

Jacksonville has had major issues at the tight end position for years. Austin Seferian-Jenkins wasn't the answer, rookie Josh Oliver wasn't able to show much due to injuries, and James O'Shaughnessy is recovering from an ACL injury that ended his season prematurely last year.

Oliver deserves 2020 to show what he can do when healthy, but the Jaguars still must invest in the tight end position to ensure they aren't burned by injuries like they have been the last two seasons. Jacksonville could turn to a veteran tight end in free agency, or they could opt to take a tight end in April.

Notre Dame Cole Kmet has been mocked to the Jaguars's second first-round pick by a few different national outlets, but the Jaguars should instead wait when it comes to the position. This year's draft crop of tight ends isn't a top-heavy group, but there are a number of intriguing players who are likely to go in the middle rounds instead, such as Stephen Sullivan, Harrison Bryant, and Adam Trautman.

Recent history suggests drafting a tight end later in a draft pays off, as well. Players such as Mark Andrews, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, and several others are all some of the top tight ends in the league and none were first-round selections.

Safety

This may be a bit of a controversial selection considering the Jaguars didn't have stellar play at the safety position in 2019, but our argument would be that the Jaguars simply have much larger needs than safety.

Ronnie Harrison had a solid sophomore season for the Jaguars, recording two interceptions, nine pass deflections, two sacks, and one fumble recovery. He wasn't spectacular, but he took a big jump from 2018 and had a stretch of play in the middle of the season where it looked like he had the potential to become one of the best defenders on the roster.

Jarrod Wilson is a serviceable starter but didn't make much of an impact last season. He recorded a few turnovers at the end of blowouts, but he is a player who can stay or go as a starter. The Jaguars can do better, but they can do worse, too.

Regardless, if you look at the issues on the Jaguars' defensive roster today, safety would arguably come in at fourth. Defensive tackle and linebacker both badly need talent added, while cornerback is a question mark moving forward.