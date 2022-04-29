2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Day 2 Mock Projections at No. 65, 70

Who do we think the Jaguars take at No. 65 and No. 70 tonight?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not yet back on the clock, but that doesn't mean Friday won't be a busy evening for them.

While the Jaguars were expected to kick off Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 33 overall pick, the Jaguars instead packaged the selection along with two Day 3 picks in a trade-up for linebacker Devin Lloyd at No. 27 overall.

As a result, the Jaguars gave up the top pick of the second-round and two later picks, but they managed to keep both third-round selections: No. 65 and No. 70, the first and sixth picks of the third-round.

“It’s hard to speak for other teams what their thoughts are. I think you look at the draft and everybody looks at needs and looks at talent. Again, I don’t think I can speak for every team, but I know what I look at and where we had guys valued," general manager Trent Baalke said on Friday.

"We had some offensive players up there as well. I think you have to look at the team and what their needs are and where you have players valued. Defensive players are a premium and you have to be able to stop these explosive offenses now and that’s not getting any easier with the way they’re spreading you out and attacking you horizontally. When you have a chance to pick a marquee players, especially a pressure player or a cover corner I think that all factors into it.”

So after picking Travon Walker at No. 1 and Devin Lloyd at No. 27, who do we predict they take tonight?

No. 65: Alabama WR John Metchie

The Jaguars are higher on their wide room than many on the outside are. John Metchie makes sense in the third-round as a guy who can play either Z or in the slot and has years of production at the SEC level. He matches what the Jaguars have invested in at wide receiver this year and would give them a young and gifted route-runner to develop with Lawrence.

Metchie started 11 games in 2020 following Jaylen Waddle's injury, catching 55 passes for 916 yards (16.7 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. Metchie finished his college career with 155 catches for 2,081 yards (13.4 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns in 39 games, making 24 starts. Metchie, 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, led Alabama in receptions in 2021 as he earned Second Team All-SEC honors following a 96-catch, 1,142-yard season where he also caught eight touchdowns.

I wouldn't discount the Jaguars maybe eyeing the move up for a wide receiver like George Pickens or Christian Watson or even Skyy Moore, but if they stay here it really feels like Metchie is one of the receivers who makes the most sense. The Jaguars need to get a playmaker for Lawrence tonight and Metchie will be one of the best fits on the board at No. 65.

No. 70: Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke

A former tight end who has 25 games of starting experience at right tackle, Luke Goedeke is likely a guard at the next level due to his length. Still, he could be appealing to the Jaguars thanks to his potential inside/out versatility and starting experience; his best home could be at guard, but he could give them potential roster flexibility, especially on game day.

The Jaguars lost guards Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann in free agency. They did replace Cann with Brandon Scherff, but the left guard spot looks to be open for one of Ben Bartch, Will Richardson or a rookie like Goedeke to sort out. Other players like Dylan Parham and Jamaree Salyer make sense too, but Goedeke's guard/tackle versatility makes me lean toward him.