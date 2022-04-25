Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Defensive Line

With the 2022 NFL Draft right on our doorstep, we are taking months of studying prospects and their tape, production and athletic metrics and putting them to the test.

Next in our ranking of prospects ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 12-pick draft next week is the defensive line position. How do we see the group this year and who makes the most sense for the Jaguars?

Tier One

Jordan Davis, Georgia: An absolute physical specimen, there simply have not been many (if any) defensive linemen with Davis' size and frame who have the range and play-making ability he has. He has untapped potential as a pass-rusher despite his college numbers and he is one of the 10 best players in this class. If the Jaguars weren't at No. 1, he would be a player they should consider.

Tier Two

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia: Let him line up at three-technique and let him go wild. While he may go under the radar at times due to Georgia's stacked defense, he was one of the true wreckers of their defensive front and frequently flashed as one of the unit's most disruptive players. High upside vs. both the run and the pass.

Logan Hall, Houston: The best interior pass-rusher in the entire class, Logan Hall has special traits as a third-down disruptor. His size suggests he may have to be moved around the defensive front to keep him clean at the point of attack, but he has excellent hand usage, a vicious bull-rush and some of the best feet in the class.

Travis Jones, UConn: The consistency isn't there yet, but few defensive linemen have the collection of traits that Travis Jones has. He has the size and strength to play multiple roles across the line, including two-gap potential, while also having the lateral agility and explosion to make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Tier Three

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama: He exploded for nine sacks in 2021, so the pass-rushing upside is still there to be developed. He is already a strong run defender who can two-gap as a 3-4 end or play inside in a 4-3, giving him flexibility and value on running and passing downs.

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma: One of the most athletic defensive line prospects in this year's class, Perrion Winfrey was miscast as a nose tackle at Oklahoma. He should be a three-technique who shoots gaps at the next level, using his explosiveness and violent hands to create space for himself.

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M: A projected first-round pick before a down 2021, DeMarvin Leal has impressive movement skills but lacks a true position. Still, his quick feet and explosiveness will make him a mismatch against certain offensive linemen at the next level.

Neil Farrell, LSU: He has nose tackle size but has a surprising amount of burst and range to go with his 330-pound frame. A streaky player but flashes of dominance against the run and more production as a pass-rusher than you would expect from a pure nose tackle.

Tier Four

John Ridgeway, Arkansas: A gap-plugger who can be a true nose tackle and reset the line of scrimmage, John Ridgeway makes sense for both 3-4 and 4-3 teams. He is an early-down defender whose lack of burst and pass-rush instincts limit his ceiling, but he is a safe run stuffer.

Zachary Carter, Florida: There isn't a perfect fit for Zachary Carter due to some tweener traits, but he has the ability to be a disruptive force on third-down thanks to his explosiveness and quickness when lined up over guards. He doesn't have the burst to win on the edge but he can be a edge player on running downs to make up for his lack of size and anchor.

Tier Five

Matthew Butler, Tennessee: A fit as a rotational three-technique who has shown more ability as a run-defender than as a pass-rusher to this point, Matthew Butler would make sense as an early-down member of a rotation at the next level. He has traits that translate but likely won't be overly productive.

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State: A three-technique at the next level, Haskell Garrett has the upfield burst to threaten gaps and cause disruption against slower guards. He doesn't have an overly developed set of pass-rush moves but he does well moving vertically and laterally and would be a solid addition to a rotation.

Kalia Davis, UCF: A physical and frenzied defensive lineman, Kalia Davis does a good job of re-setting the line of scrimmage and shedding blocks with his upper body and ability to toss offensive linemen. The ability to impact the quarterback is still a question mark, but his play-style and traits naturally lead to disruption.