Jaguars' and NFL Past and Present Players React To Trevor Lawrence Selection

As it became official and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jaguars players past and present, as well as former NFL players reacted on social media.

It's been long known the Jacksonville Jaguars would selected Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now that his name has finally been called and it's become official, the anticipation bursted into exuberant celebration.

Jaguars fans have been anticipating Lawrence's arrival for months now. The Jaguars moved into the No. 1 spot in Week 16 of the 2020 season, with a loss and a New York Jets win. Since that time, the fan base has created t-shirts, penned odes and purchased he and wife Marissa gifts from their wedding registry.

Jaguars' players past and present, as well as former NFL players and national personalities took to social media to praise the pick and express their excitement at the potential future franchise quarterback coming to the First Coast.



Super fan Eric Dillard—who organized the gift drive that turned into a charity fundraiser which raised over $54,000—told Jaguar Report the city and fans were already in love with Lawrence because of what he represents.

"The fan base is enamored with Trevor because everyone genuinely feels like he’s that unicorn QB prospect,” reflected Dillard.

“On the field he’s nothing short of great. Off the field he’s really got people's support too. I think his outward persona and attitude fit really well in Jacksonville. Being from just 5 hours away in Cartersville [Georgia] and us having to hear a lot of big media complain for him about how bad it is that he’s having to go to Jacksonville over New York when Jacksonville seems like the perfect place for him really is just the cherry on top.”