DraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM ReportSI.com
Search

Jaguars' and NFL Past and Present Players React To Trevor Lawrence Selection

As it became official and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jaguars players past and present, as well as former NFL players reacted on social media.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

It's been long known the Jacksonville Jaguars would selected Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now that his name has finally been called and it's become official, the anticipation bursted into exuberant celebration. 

Jaguars fans have been anticipating Lawrence's arrival for months now. The Jaguars moved into the No. 1 spot in Week 16 of the 2020 season, with a loss and a New York Jets win. Since that time, the fan base has created t-shirts, penned odes and purchased he and wife Marissa gifts from their wedding registry. 

Jaguars' players past and present, as well as former NFL players and national personalities took to social media to praise the pick and express their excitement at the potential future franchise quarterback coming to the First Coast.

*This will be updates as more reactions are posted 

Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence 

From Jaguars Receiver's DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault 

Jaguars' Running Back James Robinson 

Jaguars Receiver Jamal Agnew 

Jaguars' Corner Sidney Jones IV 

Safety Daniel Thomas

Offensive tackle Will Richardson

Former NFL safety and ESPN personality Ryan Clark 

Super fan Eric Dillard—who organized the gift drive that turned into a charity fundraiser which raised over $54,000—told Jaguar Report the city and fans were already in love with Lawrence because of what he represents. 

"The fan base is enamored with Trevor because everyone genuinely feels like he’s that unicorn QB prospect,” reflected Dillard.

“On the field he’s nothing short of great. Off the field he’s really got people's support too. I think his outward persona and attitude fit really well in Jacksonville. Being from just 5 hours away in Cartersville [Georgia] and us having to hear a lot of big media complain for him about how bad it is that he’s having to go to Jacksonville over New York when Jacksonville seems like the perfect place for him really is just the cherry on top.”

USATSI_15986951_168388385_lowres
Draft

Jaguars' and NFL Past and Present Players React To Trevor Lawrence Selection

USATSI_14260550_168388385_lowres
News

NFL Draft: Instant Takeaways on Jaguars' Selection of Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

USATSI_12001407_168388385_lowres
Draft

Jaguars Officially Draft Trevor Lawrence No. 1 Overall in 2021 NFL Draft

MeyerUrban_210331_9156_AlexdelaOsa
Draft

Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer Talks Trade Possibilities, Plan at No. 25 Hours Before Draft

USATSI_15385888_168388385_lowres
Draft

Pre-Draft Jaguars Mailbag: Who Should Be the Favorite To Be the Pick at No. 25?

USATSI_14091123_168388385_lowres
News

Report: Tim Tebow Works Out for Jaguars as a Tight End

USATSI_15565539_168388385_lowres (2)
Draft

2021 NFL Draft First-Round Mock, Final Edition: Who Do the Jaguars Draft After Trevor Lawrence?

USATSI_12507317_168388385_lowres
News

Former Jaguars Star Kevin Hardy Reflects on His Own Draft Day Story, Trevor Lawrence and More