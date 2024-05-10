Jaguars Sign Rookie Kicker Cam Little
The youngest kicker ever drafted in NFL history is officially a Jacksonville Jaguar.
Sixth-round kicker Cam Little signed his rookie contract on Friday, placing the 20-year-old officially on the 90-man roster.
Little is the third kicker the Jaguars have drafted in franchise history following Hayden Epstein in the seventh round of the 2002 NFL Draft and Josh Scobee in the fifth round of the 2004 NFL Draft.
Little was named 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team and 2023 First-Team All-SEC after a career that saw him finish as the most accurate kicker in program history with a 82.8% field goal percentage and a 100% extra point rate.
“Reliability, accuracy, and obviously the ability to, not just kick off, but kickoff with some of the different kicks that may be required with the new rules," Jaguars assistant general manager Ethan Waugh said on Friday.
"I think when you guys meet him, you'll see him he's a really young guy, but he is, it's not too big for him. He's a confident kid. I think you'll find that when you speak with him. Inevitably you're going to miss a kick at some point in your NFL career, and do you have the resilience to bounce back from that and go out and hit the next one. I think that's the biggest thing we feel like we found that in Cam.”
“Yeah, so [Special Teams Coordinator] Heath [Farwell[ every year kind of goes on his little junket around the country and works out all the kickers. He really enjoyed that opportunity with him, and with everyone, everyone you want questions answered. Hey, he's a young guy, how is he going to handle this. He handled it greatly. Heath was really excited when he came back and certainly a guy that we wanted and felt like he can do the job.”