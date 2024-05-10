LSU Insider Breaks Down What Jaguars Are Getting in Maason Smith
One of the biggest swings the Jacksonville Jaguars took this offseason centers around second-round pick Maason Smith.
Smith, the No. 48 pick in last month's draft, is one of the biggest boom/bust picks of the draft -- and a big-time investment in the hopes of finding a game-changing defensive tackle.
A former five-star recruit and the No. 20 prospect in the nation in the 2021 recruiting class, Smith appeared in nine games and started four as a true freshman. He earned Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors after 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks.
After sustaining an ACL injury in the first week of the 2022 season, Smith returned in 2023 and started 12 games while recording 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.
“Matt [Inside Linebackers Coach Matt House] was the d-coordinator there for two years and understands him well, he spoke very highly of him, his passion for the game and stuff," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after the 2024 NFL Draft.
"We got to realize, he’s coming off [injury] but he did play this year, as you got to the end of the tape, he was probably 90 percent by the time the end of the year came around and 100 percent when we went and worked him out. He’s running full speed, there’s no lingering issues. He’s a young man that’s got to have a little more time on task, but his upside is substantial.”
So, what exactly are the Jaguars getting in their second-round pick? We spoke with LSU Country's Zack Nagy to answer exactly that.
1) What kind of strengths and weaknesses does Maason Smith bring?
Nagy: For Maason Smith, he's just about as interesting of an NFL prospect as there is given his lack of snaps in the college game. Yes, he made an impact in Year 1 for LSU as a true freshman, but from there it was a small sample size. Smith tore his ACL on the first defensive possession for the Tigers in the 2022 season opener and didn't take many impactful snaps in 2023.
Despite this, he bet on himself and entered the 2024 NFL Draft where he flew up draft boards. He's a quick, twitchy defensive lineman who impresses with his first step and strength. The weakness will be his inability to stay healthy. It was the story in college, but as he transitions to the NFL, it'll be imperative he remains 100% in order to take that next step that the Jaguars believe he has.
2) Where does Maason Smith best fit on a defense?
Nagy: Smith is a three-technique defensive tackle that has a chance to evolve at the next level when healthy. The size and strength combination will allow him to overpower opponents, even as a rookie. He's a proven stud, and with Jacksonville buying in on him as a long-term prospect, he has time to grow.
3) What kind of impact did Maason Smith have for LSU?
Nagy: Smith had a "minimal" impact at LSU during his time in Baton Rouge. A former five-star prospect, the hype surrounding Smith's arrival was substantial, but after an injury-riddled career, it didn't pan out like it was supposed to. Nonetheless, he put together enough impressive film and dominated the NFL Draft process in order to go in the second round. Now, it's about remaining healthy and utilizing his tremendous physical attributes in Jacksonville.