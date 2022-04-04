Mock Draft Roundup: Where Peter King Sees Jaguars Going at No. 1

Where does the long-time NFL reporter see the Jaguars going with the No. 1 overall pick?

'Tis the season for mock drafts, a yearly tradition in which media attempt to project how the second-biggest day on the NFL calendar plays out.

As we inch closer and closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will be tracking how other national media outlets are projecting the Jacksonville Jaguars to attack the draft and build around 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars still have a long way to go before deciding on the No. 1 overall pick in April, including figuring out their future direction at both head coach and general manager.

But until then, we can continue to debate the merits of the Jaguars' options at No. 1 overall and what the Jaguars could ultimately decide to do.

So, what is one potential scenario for the Jaguars at No. 1 overall? In this edition of Mock Draft Roundup, we take a look at long-time NFL reporter Peter King's latest projection for NBC Sports. What does King have them doing with the No. 1 pick, and do we think it makes sense?

It is far from a surprise to see this is the direction King ultimately went in. While there are certainly options at offensive tackle and edge rusher for the Jaguars to consider, King went with the popular pick in Hutchinson at No. 1 overall.

"Safest pick at a need position, and the kind of long-term cornerstone the Jaguars are crying out. Put him opposite Josh Allen, sprinkle in the underrated Dawuane Smoot, and all of a sudden the Jags have the kind of pass-rush that’s going to give foes real issues," King wrote. "One other thing: Smoot and Allen have expiring contracts at the end of this year. Young greatness is vital on the edge."

With the Jaguars placing the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson earlier this offseason, it is clear Aidan Hutchinson is the new favorite to go No. 1 overall. The most commonly mocked position to the Jaguars at No. 1 was offensive tackle entering the combine, but the Jaguars have over $16 million committed to Robinson for 2022 and still need a pass-rush partner for Josh Allen. Since free agency began, this has shifted toward Hutchinson.

King had other pass-rushers go highly, mocking Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker No. 2 to the Detroit Lions and Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux going No. 10 overall to the New York Jets, who King had passing on Thibodeaux at No. 4 overall in favor of Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Our view

If this was a "what I would do" mock draft, I would have Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at this pick. If it was a "what I think will happen" mock, then I am not sure there is a case to make for anyone other than Aidan Hutchinson. An argument could be made for Walker, but not like the argument you can make for Hutchinson.

From measurables to his production to checking all of the boxes coaches and scouts seem to love off the field, it is hard to not think of Hutchinson as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. He has been the darling of the draft community and most scouts and coaches when quoted in articles, making it clear the NFL sees him as a safe bet in this class.

Per TruMedia and PFF, the Jaguars defense finished No. 26 in sacks (32.0), No. 13 in pressure percentage (9.6%), No. 22 in quarterback hits (91), and No. 32 in fumbles forced (2.0). Josh Allen (7.5) and Dawuane Smoot (6.0) combined for 13.5 sacks, but no other Jaguars' defender had more than 3.0. And in terms of edge rushers, the Jaguars' backups (K'Lavon Chaisson, Jihad Ward, Lerentee McCray, Jordan Smith) combined for just three sacks. Ward and McCray have since become free agents.

The Jaguars did add Arden Key in free agency, but that doesn't erase the need for an edge rusher. Key is best as an interior rusher on obvious passing downs, creating the short-term need for a pass-rusher opposite of Allen. Add in the fact the Jaguars have their top two pass-rushers on expiring deals and it seems obvious to me that edge rusher is the priority at No. 1 overall.

Is Hutchinson the right edge rusher at No. 1 overall? Maybe, maybe not, but it isn't a stretch to think he is the most logical option for the Jaguars as long as they do end up staying at No. 1.