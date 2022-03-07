2022 NFL Draft: Slotting New No. 1 Pick to Jaguars in Post-Combine Mock

Aidan Hutchinson leads the way, but who else do we project to the Jaguars in our latest post-combine mock?

The NFL Scouting combine is over and the results -- and updated mock drafts -- are in.

With free agency just around the corner, the end of the combine signals the next phase of the draft process. The process will eventually be kickstarted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, owners of the No. 1 overall pick and a team with a chance to hit a hard reset under head coach Doug Pederson.

“You have to take the player that you think is the best fit for the organization as a whole and makes the biggest difference," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said at the combine.

"If that’s the offensive tackle position, you do it. If it’s edge rusher, you do it. I’ve always been a big believer in go big or go home. This draft has a lot of unique players in it. There may not be that clear number one but there’s a lot of very good football players at the top of this draft that we’re obviously going to be in position number one (and) have our pick of those players.”

With this in mind, here is our post-combine mock ahead of free agency, using PFF's mock draft simulator.

Round 1, No. 1 overall: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

This pick feels destined to be either an offensive tackle or an edge rusher, and it really comes down to who the Jaguars have shown they would most likely prefer between the two positions. Free agency will dictate what they do at the No. 1 spot more than anything else, but for now we are going to base this pick off the fact that an edge rusher has established himself as perhaps the cleanest prospect.

No player did more to solidify themselves as an option at No. 1 overall than Michigan edge defender Aidan Hutchinson. Already long-considered one of the favorites to be the selection due to general manager Trent Baalke's past history of prioritizing pass-rushers, Hutchinson confirmed himself as one of the draft's best with an all-time performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Hutchinson seems like a player the Jaguars would be all over, both on and off the field. Add in his production to his combine performance and I give him the slight nod over an offensive tackle here. If the Jaguars were to sign a free agent like Chandler Jones that would change things, but for now, they have more of a need for pass-rush than for a left tackle considering the current construction of the roster.

Round 2, No. 33 overall: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson certainly didn't blow teams away at the combine, measuring at 178 pounds and recording a slower three-cone time than any edge rusher in attendance. Still, he ran a solid 4.43 and has shown the athletic traits to win at all areas of the field at Penn State. Add in the fact that he is a plus-technician who can be used from multiple alignments and he makes a lot of sense for a Jaguars' offense that badly needs more playmakers.

Round 3, No. 65 overall: Wyoming LB Chad Muma

One of the most impressive linebackers at the combine, Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma is a gifted pass-defender and tackling machine who has the athletic ceiling to be an impact defender in the middle of a defense. The Jaguars need a linebacker starting next to Myles Jack as Damien Wilson hits free agency, and Muma would fit the prototype of linebacker that defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell coached in Tampa Bay.

Round 3, No. 70 overall: Clemson WR Justyn Ross

It is hard to tell where Justyn Ross will be drafted after a college career that saw him battle injuries. Talent-wise, though, there may not be a better overall wide receiver in the entire class than Ross, who quarterback Trevor Lawrence has already shown a dynamic connection to. Ross is the type of receiver the Jaguars don't have on the roster and the type of receiver Lawrence has proven to thrive with, and he would be going to a team and general manager here who isn't unwilling to roll the dice on risky prospects.

Round 4, No. 103 overall: Arizona State OT Kellen Diesch

Few offensive linemen were as impressive at the combine as Arizona State offensive tackle Kellen Diesch. He is light at 301 pounds but his 40-yard dash, 10-yard split and elite vertical jump make him stand out as an athlete. The Jaguars are likely to prioritize mobility along their offensive line and Diesch would give them another young and athletic tackle to develop alongside Walker Little.

TRADE: Jaguars send No. 153 overall and No. 196 overall to Carolina Panthers for No. 147 overall

Round 5, No. 147 overall: Maryland S Nick Cross

Safety isn't a big need for the Jaguars, but that doesn't matter when you have a chance to add an athlete like Nick Cross. The Jaguars will be missing a key feature on special teams with Andrew Wingard set to hit free agency, so an elite athlete like Cross would make a lot of sense as a fourth or fifth safety. He ran the 40-yard dash at 4.34 with a 1.5 10-yard split despite being 6-foot-0 and 212 pounds, so it is clear he is worth a Day 3 pick to bolster the special teams and back end of the safety room.

Round 6, No. 179 overall: South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr.

One of the best athletes in the class at the running back position thanks to a stellar 4.37 40-yard dash, Pierre Strong gets added late to reinforce the Jaguars' running back depth. The Jaguars are immensely high on both James Robinson and Travis Etienne, but each is coming off injury and surgery, while Dare Ogunbowale is a free agent.

Round 6, No. 168 overall: Tulsa OG Chris Paul

Tulsa guard Chris Paul had a terrific combine, posting the fifth-best RAS among guards. Paul's average agility scores don't paint the picture of a zone-based guard, but the fact he was absolutely flying on his 40-yard dash at 323 pounds and looked good in space in drills leads me to think he could be a nice developmental option as a backup guard.

TRADE: Jaguars send No. 197 overall and No. 218 overall to Minnesota Vikings for No. 190 overall

Round 6, No. 190 overall: Coastal Carolina EDGE Jeffrey Gunter

The Jaguars already took a pass-rusher, but why not take another roll of the dice on a plus-athlete? The Jaguars have some players to replace at the position in Jihad Ward and Lerentee McCray, so the need and chance to add more players is there. Gunter would join Hutchinson and Jordan Smith and give the Jaguars a number of athletic and high-upside pass-rushers to build the edge room around.