NFL Draft: 8 Players Who Make Sense for the Jaguars at No. 106

With the Jaguars set to kick off today's Day 3 with pick No. 106, which players make sense as potential fits?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will, once again, kick off another day of NFL Draft festivities on Saturday, starting the draft's third day with pick No. 106 overall.

The Jaguars have already made five big additions to the roster, but several team needs and questions remain, with the primary two being where do the Jaguars find a tight end, and what about defensive line help?

"We like where we’re at. What do we have, five picks left I think, and there’s still players on the board that we like at the tight end position and at other positions, so we’ll figure it out," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Friday night.

"You can’t fill every position with one pick. It’s a process, so we just have to go through a process and let it materialize.”

With this in mind, the Jaguars have plenty of options on the board to fill some pressing needs at No. 106. Which prospects could make sense and be potential fits? We take a look at eight below.

USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

A player Urban Meyer spoke highly of during his time as a FOX Sports analyst, Amon-Ra St. Brown is a yards after the catch machine out of the slot. The Jaguars don't have a huge need at receiver, especially figuring how much Travis Etienne will figure into the passing game, but St. Brown is a high-floor slot who would fit right into Jacksonville's depth chart.

LSU LB Jabril Cox

An elite coverage linebacker, Jabril Cox has likely fallen due to a mix of medicals and his inconsistent run defense. He is best fit for a defense that will ask him to play a lot of man coverage on tight ends, which is still a valuable trait despite his issues against the run. A multiple scheme like Jacksonville's is exactly that defense, though -- he is too good of an athlete and scheme fit to not consider.

Miami TE Brevin Jordan

The top tight end on the Jaguars' roster is veteran blocking tight end Chris Manhertz, who Urban Meyer has more or less called an extra offensive lineman. The Jaguars at this point are better off just not having a tight end run routes. Brevin Jordan has questions due to his hands and poor testing numbers, but he produced in a big way at Miami and is the best move tight end available.

Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon

It isn't super surprising Daviyon Nixon is still on the board due to his unknown scheme fit, but I had him graded as a late second-rounder regardless because of his high-end athletic traits and pass-rush ability. In his one season as a starter, the athletic interior rusher recorded 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pick-six. He was a Unanimous All-American, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten, and led all FBS defensive tackles in tackles for loss.

USC DT Jay Tufele

Another three-technique with intriguing athletic traits, Jay Tufele was an interesting opt-out in 2020. He is a good fit for the defense, though, since he is strong at the point of attack, plays with good leverage and hand usage, and is a pro-ready run defender. He shows enough flashes as a pass-rusher to warrant optimism that he can develop in that area.

Tennessee G Trey Smith

A powerful and versatile lineman, Trey Smith started 23 games at left guard, 10 at left tackle, and eight at right guard during his college career. He is a dominant power blocker who has to iron out some inconsistencies as a pass-blocker, but he projects as an A.J. Cann-type player with perhaps a higher ceiling.

Pitt EDGE Rashad Weaver

A player who wins with length and power, Rashad Weaver projects as a solid edge setter against the run who has the upside to win as a pass-rusher if he continues to refine his technique. He isn't a dynamic athlete, but power pass-rushers have worked out in this scheme in Baltimore.

LSU DT Tyler Shelvin

A mammoth of a man, Tyler Shelvin would give the Jaguars a natural 3-4 nose tackle to develop behind Malcom Brown, giving DaVon Hamilton more flexibility to move around the front. The Jaguars still need to add a disruptive run defender after Tyson Alualu opted to not sign with the team.