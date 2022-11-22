NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 9 Pick After Week 11

With just seven weeks remaining in the 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have more or less secured their spot in the top-15 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Barring a second-half run, the 3-7 Jaguars are ahead of just a handful of squads in the standings as things stand today.

As a result, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 9 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 5 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 10.

No. 1: Houston Texans

No. 2: Carolina Panthers

No. 3: Chicago Bears

No. 4: Las Vegas Raiders

No. 5: Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

No. 6: Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

No. 7: Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

No. 8: Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 9: Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 10: Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)

No. 11: Arizona Cardinals

No. 12: Green Bay Packers

No. 13: Detroit Lions

No. 14: Indianapolis Colts

No. 15: Atlanta Falcons

No. 16: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 17: Washington Commanders

No. 18: New York Jets

Technically, only one team in the NFL has fewer wins than the Jaguars through 11 weeks: the one-win Houston Texans. The Jaguars and eight other teams are tied with three wins, with all but two being at 3-7.

Because of the Jaguars' strength of schedule, though, they are behind other 3-7 teams like the Raiders, Denver's pick, the Rams' pick, and Cleveland's pick. With so many teams lumped together in mediocrity in 2022, it is the little things that determine whether a team has the No. 4 pick or the No. 9 pick.

The Jaguars have picked at No. 9 overall four times since their inception: Fred Taylor in 1998, John Henderson in 2002, Reggie Williams in 2004, and CJ Henderson in 2020.

Over the last 10 seasons, players to be drafted at No. 9 include Charles Cross, Patrick Surtain Jr., Henderson, Ed Oliver, Mike McGlinchey, John Ross, Leonard Floyd, Ereck Flowers, Anthony Barr, and Dee Milliner.