NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 9 Pick After Week 11
With just seven weeks remaining in the 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have more or less secured their spot in the top-15 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Barring a second-half run, the 3-7 Jaguars are ahead of just a handful of squads in the standings as things stand today.
As a result, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 9 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 5 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 10.
No. 1: Houston Texans
No. 2: Carolina Panthers
No. 3: Chicago Bears
No. 4: Las Vegas Raiders
No. 5: Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
No. 6: Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
No. 7: Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
No. 8: Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 9: Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 10: Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
No. 11: Arizona Cardinals
No. 12: Green Bay Packers
No. 13: Detroit Lions
No. 14: Indianapolis Colts
No. 15: Atlanta Falcons
No. 16: Los Angeles Chargers
No. 17: Washington Commanders
No. 18: New York Jets
Technically, only one team in the NFL has fewer wins than the Jaguars through 11 weeks: the one-win Houston Texans. The Jaguars and eight other teams are tied with three wins, with all but two being at 3-7.
Because of the Jaguars' strength of schedule, though, they are behind other 3-7 teams like the Raiders, Denver's pick, the Rams' pick, and Cleveland's pick. With so many teams lumped together in mediocrity in 2022, it is the little things that determine whether a team has the No. 4 pick or the No. 9 pick.
The Jaguars have picked at No. 9 overall four times since their inception: Fred Taylor in 1998, John Henderson in 2002, Reggie Williams in 2004, and CJ Henderson in 2020.
Over the last 10 seasons, players to be drafted at No. 9 include Charles Cross, Patrick Surtain Jr., Henderson, Ed Oliver, Mike McGlinchey, John Ross, Leonard Floyd, Ereck Flowers, Anthony Barr, and Dee Milliner.