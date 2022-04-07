Which Prospect Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin Would Take at No. 1

While many others have pegged the Jaguars as likely to take Aidan Hutchinson, Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu, Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin would go a different direction

With the NFL draft being only three weeks away most draft experts have a player that they believe to be the consensus number one selection. Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is that guy after a campaign where he amassed 14 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss, constantly wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen.

One prospect to keep an eye on as draft day gets closer is Georgia’s Travon Walker. He made his mark at the NFL combine where he posted an unofficial 4.51-second forty-yard dash and completed the 3 cone drill in 6.89 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.32 seconds.

NFL.com’s scouting report indicates that Walker is a big, rugged run-stopper that consistently outreaches blockers and takes control at the point of attack. His combination of speed and athleticism in addition to his performance at the NFL Combine has him shooting up draft boards.

If it were up to Jaguars corner Shaq Griffin, Travon Walker would be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. During an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast, Griffin made it clear that Walker was his top edge rushing prospect in this year’s draft class and that opposing teams would have to watch out for their defense if the Jags drafted him.

“Every team that we go against they’re going to see that big fella and be like. yeah we got to figure this out,” Griffin said. “You know you got the guy from Michigan and a lot of great guys. But if you’re talking about what we need -- that big fella.”

"Let's find somebody that is scary on defense," Griffin said.

"Give us one more scary guy. You hear his name you will be like, 'dang bro, we got to figure out a situation for him.' You got to game-plan against this guy. So you got a strong secondary. You got to game plan against Josh Allen. You get another scary game ... the more people you have to game plan against, the easier it is going to be for everybody around the whole defense."

Edge rusher is a primary need for this rebuilding Jacksonville team that has been looking for a compliment to Josh Allen on the defensive line. Whoever they select at the top of this draft has to be the franchise guy at the position. Misuse of this pick is a setback that the Jags cannot afford.

"Go get them," Griffin said with a smile when asked about the potential of taking a pass-rusher at No. 1 overall.

"If we get that big boy ... I am going to be licking my chops back there."

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia’s Travon Walker, and even Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux have the potential to be a franchise-changing edge rusher. Each guy has their own set of unique skills and abilities and the Jags will have to figure out which one best fits the 3-4 blitz-heavy defense that defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell plans to implement. If Shaq Griffin’s endorsement is any indication, Travon Walker could be that guy for Jacksonville.