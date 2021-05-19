4 Takeaways on the Jaguars’ Decision To Trade Josiah Scott to the Eagles

With one more former Jaguars draft pick now shipped out of Jacksonville, what does the team's trade of Josiah Scott tell us about their plans moving forward?

The Jacksonville Jaguars made another roster move on Tuesday, trading 2019 fourth-round pick Josiah Scott to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 sixth-round pick and Jameson Houston. The move was a surprise to some, but once again showed the Jaguars' commitment to move through the past.

What does the deal mean for the Jaguars moving forward, and why do we think they traded Scott one year after drafting him in the top-140? We break it down here.

Josiah Scott was a long shot to make the team due to fit, so it makes sense to recoup some value

I am still a believer in Josiah Scott's talent -- his tape at Michigan State showed a potential starting slot cornerback and he wasn't given many chances to show what he could do in 2020. With that said, he was always a long shot to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster in 2021, even before the additions of Shaquill Griffin and Tyson Campbell.

Now after those moves -- and the re-signing of Sidney Jones -- there were just no real spots on the depth chart for Scott. Plus, Scott's lack of size and length likely played a big factor for a defense that seems to be placing a major emphasis on both. Scott stands at just 5-foot-9 and has 29⅜-inch arms, landing him in the seventh percentile in height and first percentile in length among cornerbacks according to MockDraftable. Scott simply just didn't fit into the team's defensive vision moving forward, which isn't uncommon when new regimes come into place. As a result, the Jaguars sought to get back any kind of possible value they could get.

Jameson Houston is likely just an added in flier on a player who fits the scheme

I wouldn't let Jameson Houston's place in this trade raise any eyebrows -- he feels much more like a throw-in to go along with the future pick, a player who gives the Jaguars another player to add to the cornerback room to make sure they don't have to look toward the free agent market to fill Scott's roster spot.

Ultimately, Houston will get a shot in training camp but he looks like he will be on the outside looking in when it comes to a roster spot. With that said, he has better size than Scott at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds and he is a longer player. He is a better fit than Scott, so he at least provides the Jaguars another young corner to look at over the coming months -- and one who at least meets the physical thresholds the defense requites

Dave Caldwell's 2020 draft class looks more and more curious a year later

Dave Caldwell's final draft class with the Jaguars looked disjointed and a bit head-scratching when the picks were made. One year later, it hasn't gotten much better. The jury is still out on the team's first-rounders CJ Henderson and K'Lavon Chaisson, while the Day Two selections (Laviska Shenault and DaVon Hamilton) are so far the best players from the class. With this in mind, the Jaguars' eight Day 3 selections have given back limited returns and Scott is the most glaring example.

Scott was the Jaguars' second selection on Day 3, following only Ben Bartch. The No. 137 overall pick a year ago, Scott is now on his second team before his second year. Then there are picks like Jake Luton, Tyler Davis, Chris Claybrooks, and Daniel Thomas who are going to have to fight for spots on the roster. Normally taking eight swings at the plate when it comes to the draft is the right strategy, but the Jaguars' 2020 effort is coming up short.

Which Jaguars could be next?

The Jaguars have churned the bottom of the roster this offseason, unloading young talent like Scott, Josh Oliver, and Ryquell Armstead. Considering the Jaguars have added 15 rookies and over a dozen free agents (with one more roster spot remaining), it stands to reason there could be more players on the move in the future. But which players could be potential targets to be traded?