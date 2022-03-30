Jaguars Sign Arden Key: 3 Observations on How Depth Chart, Draft Are Impacted

The Jaguars have a new key member of the defensive line in place in Arden Key, but what does it mean for the unit moving forward?

The Jacksonville Jaguars made an important signing on Wednesday, signing former Raiders and 49ers pass-rusher Arden Key to a one-year deal to improve their pass-rush unit.

Key is the second addition the Jaguars have made to the defensive line this offseason following the free agent signing of interior defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi. With Key now in the fold after also visiting the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguars will now adjust their offseason plan.

But what exactly does Key mean for the Jaguars' upcoming draft and for the defense as a whole? Whose snaps could he take and what role will he play? We break it down below.

What kind of role makes the most sense for Key in Jacksonville

The bulk of Key's 370 snaps last season came at defensive end in the 49ers' 4-3 scheme, but he did have 76 snaps under his belt as an interior defensive lineman, with the bulk of those coming in the 49ers' nickel packages on obvious passing downs. Key is built like a defensive end but his game translates the best inside where he can use his combination of size, length and quickness to overmatch slower guards.

As a result, that is where I think Key will make the most sense in the Jaguars' 3-4 defense. Key will likely stand up in a two-point stance as an edge rusher in any event he is on the field in the base defense, while he could also serve as the edge defender in 4-2-5 looks. On third-downs, he could slide inside and give the Jaguars arguably their top interior pass-rusher, giving them a chance to have him, Josh Allen, Roy Robertson-Harris, and a rookie edge rusher all on the field together.

I think the Jaguars will see Key as their third edge defender in the traditional defense, giving them depth behind Allen and the likely No. 1 overall pick with Dawuane Smoot as the other backup. Key will also likely take the lead on rushing from the interior considering the Jaguars don't have many options up the middle. In short, Key makes sense as an inside/out player who does his most valuable work against guards. He will likely eat into the snaps of Dawuane Smoot and Robertson-Harris.

Why this shouldn't change the Jaguars' plans at No. 1 overall

Key is a big addition to the Jaguars' roster and genuinely does add another element to their pass-rush unit, but I am not so sure this should impact anyone's feelings on the Jaguars' looming decision at No. 1 overall. It was a priority to the Jaguars entering this offseason to address the totality of their pass-rush, but Key isn't an addition that means the Jaguars have to put off the pass-rush issue.

For one, Key mostly will impact the Jaguars' interior rush. This was a major need for the Jaguars entering the offseason and is an important move, but no player the Jaguars were expected to take at No. 1 would have been an interior rusher. Both Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker project as edge rushers in the NFL and would likely pair with Josh Allen flying off the edge as opposed to sliding inside. Walker does have the ability to slide inside, but make no mistake; if he is drafted No. 1, it is to rush the passer off the edge.

Secondly, Key is signed to just a one-year deal. It makes sense for the Jaguars to not draft a tackle after franchise-tagging Cam Robinson because it is clear their intent is to have him in the building for several years. It does not make sense for the Jaguars to not draft a pass-rusher because of Key's one-year deal, which very well could be just that. Key is a good addition by the Jaguars, but he shouldn't change any plans at No. 1 overall.

With this in mind, it doesn't make sense for the Jaguars to draft more than one pass-rusher. They could have justified drafting multiple edge rushers before the addition of Key, but now the Jaguars would have a relatively crowded edge room between the draft picks, Allen, Key, Smoot, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Jordan Smith.

Baalke, Jaguars have made the trenches a priority so far this offseason and Key presents terrific value

Whether fairly or unfairly, the Jaguars have been critiqued on a wide scale this offseason for their spending habits. The Jaguars did spend big on six of their eight free agents this offseason, including a market-changing contract for wide receiver Christian Kirk, and they will likely be the poster child of spending for this year's offseason.

The signing of Key, however, contrasts those complaints because the Jaguars got a highly sought-after pass-rusher coming off a career year at a relatively cheap price. Key, who signed for one year and $7 million, got $4 million more than Dante Fowler did in Dallas, which feels like a relative steal for the Jaguars. Credit to the Jaguars for bringing in a key player with many suitors without having to massively overspend.

Baalke and the Jaguars made the trenches a key emphasis this offseason, especially on defense. Add in a rookie pass-rusher and the Jaguars will have improved their outside rush, interior rush and interior run defense with three additions. Credit where credit is due, because that is a good job of rebuilding a unit that badly needed it.