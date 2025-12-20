How Jaguars' 2025 Season Has Prepared Them for Broncos Clash

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a roll, having won their last five games to rise to the top of the AFC standings. They took sole possession of the lead in the division and haven't looked back since. Unfortunately, their work is far from finished.

They'll have to be diligent to ensure that they stave off the Houston Texans, or even the Indianapolis Colts, who could theoretically turn things around with Philip Rivers under center.

A loss in Week 16 would allow the Texans to vault them in the AFC South with a win over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. To maintain their lead, the Jaguars will have to pull off the road upset over the Denver Broncos. This will be no easy feat, as Jacksonville's upcoming opponent is the current No. 1 seed in the conference, with a 12-2 record and an 11-game win streak.



Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) stands on the field between plays during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Jaguars are battle-tested

There's been a lot of talk from the Denver Broncos fanbase that the Jacksonville Jaguars are in for a reality check in Week 16. It's true that Head Coach Liam Coen and his crew are going into a tougher matchup than they've seen in a long time, coming off three straight wins against the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts (with just one quarter of Daniel Jones), and New York Jets.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, it can't be forgotten that the Jaguars began their 2025 NFL season against an absolute gauntlet, notching upsets over the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos' strength is their defense, featuring one of the most lethal pass rushes in the league.

However, Jacksonville's offense isn't new to playing against elite competition. Coen spoke on how previous matchups against defenses like the Texans' and the Rams' will have his team well-prepared for Denver:

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph says that Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is playing "equal" to Packers QB Jordan Love. "They're both super talented. They're both really well-coached. That's what I instantly see with both offenses," Joseph said. "... He's playing well. I… pic.twitter.com/ED6d97C5lk — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 19, 2025

"Yeah, you’ve got a little bit of experience playing some good rushes that also get matched with the back end and playing their coverage as well. So, it all kind of ties in, but upfront, it definitely helps being able to go against quality opponents and quality individuals for most of the season."



"In a lot of ways upfront, it’s like every week we are doing what it takes, game wreckers type deal, and it always starts up front and that's pretty typical for most teams. So great challenge for our guys, but I feel like, hey, we continue to rise to those challenges, and those guys up front take it personally."

To see if the Jaguars are fully ready for the Broncos' pass rush, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.