Jaguars Reveal Surprise Inactive vs. Broncos
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have revealed their inactive list for Sunday's Week 16 clash, and there is one surprising name.
The Jaguars announced five inactives for their road battle with the Denver Broncos, and the big surprise this week is second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith. The Jaguars had downgraded defensive tackle Austin Johnson in each of the last two games, but it looks like Johnson won the spot over Smith during the week.
Jaguars Inactives
Smith has had a curious number of healthy scratches in the early years of his NFL career, and the fact that he is inactive in such a big game is telling. It is even more telling that not only did Johnson jump him in the depth chart, but so did journeyman veteran and former practice squad member Matt Dickerson.
“Yeah, Matt's done a nice job. I think all the offensive linemen would tell you that he's made their lives pretty frustrating for a long time since he got with us," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week about Dickerson. "He's been doing everything we've asked him to do. He is very strong, has strong hands, you shake his hand and it breaks it. He's tough. He just does what he's asked to do and hopefully keep getting better for us.”
Also inactive for the Jaguars are running back Bhayshul Tuten (finger), defensive end Danny Striggow (ankle), tight end Hunter Long, and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga. Long is down in favor of Quintin Morris while Edoga is down in favor of rookie offensive lineman Wyatt Milum.
With Tuten out for the week and likely the next few following games, the Jaguars will be turning to fellow rookie running back LeQuint Allen as their No. 2 running back against a tough Broncos defensive front.
"Yeah, we've gotten glimpses of it here and there. You see him on third down, he’s had some carries, when he’s gone into spell TJ [RB Travis Etienne Jr.] at times, he's had some carries," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said this week.
"But I think when you see the physicality that he plays with in pass protection or even as a receiver out of the backfield, translating that into the run game will be exciting to see. Really, his play style, his effort, his demeanor is kind of attacking in every single thing he does. So, I'm excited to see what he does with that opportunity.”
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley