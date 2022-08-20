Jaguars Vs. Steelers: 5 Things to Watch as Lawrence Battles Trubisky

The Jacksonville Jaguars will hold their dress rehearsal for Week 1 this evening, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field for their third preseason game.

Jacksonville's starters -- especially the defense -- are expected to play into the second quarter this evening, giving them a chance to gel on the field together before their Sept. 11 season opener on the road against the Washington Commanders.

“Definitely, just to get the chemistry down especially amongst the front seven with two things we do up front, and I definitely think that it’s going to play a big part with the transition going into the regular season," Jaguars outside linebacker Travon Walker said about the significance of the defense playing more snaps together this week.

So, what will we be watching when Jacksonville takes on the Steelers? We break it down below.

The right tackle battle's most important night yet

The Jaguars have few starting positions that are truly up for grabs, but the right tackle battle is one of them. We have seen Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little duke it out for the starting right tackle spot throughout training camp, with each seeing extensive time with the starting offense on the right side. With the days until Week 1 counting down, it is clear the Jaguars will have to make a decision sooner than later.

Perhaps that decision comes next week as the Jaguars travel to Flowery Branch to practice with the Atlanta Falcons, but the Jaguars will likely get their most significant sample against the Steelers tonight. Jawaan Taylor made the start and played well against the Cleveland Browns last week, so it should be expected to see him get the first crack at the spot tonight.

"It’s an interesting battle. I think this game will be important for both players. I like how Jawaan is coming off of injury, how he played last week, how he’s practicing. Walker has done an outstanding job as well, so it’s interesting for us," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.

"We’re kind of in a good spot with it because you can kind of go either way and the other guy can be the swing tackle or whatever. I think this week will be important and even when we go to Atlanta and practice in Atlanta will be another good opportunity for both of them.”

Can the offense clean up the details?

The Jaguars' starting offense ultimately had a productive night against the Browns last week, going on three scoring drives with two field goals and one touchdown. The reason it wasn't three touchdowns, though, is because of some minor inconsistencies from the offense, both on the ground and through the air. A few missed throws from Trevor Lawrence, a missed read here and there, and some missed blocks and opportunities on the ground from the running backs all contributed to a solid, but not perfect night.

Can the Jaguars clean up some of those details tonight? It will likely be their last trial run before they take on the Commanders and endure a 17-game season, so it will be important to see just how much more efficient the Jaguars are tonight. They will be playing a defense with more pieces on it than the mostly patchwork Browns defense they played last week, so this will be a crucial test.

How does the defense perform in their first extended snaps?

Last week truly could not have gone any better for the Jaguars' defense. In three drives, they limited the Browns to eight plays, seven yards, zero first downs, and even forced a fumble. They were in a frenzy at every level of the field, flying to the ball and wreaking havoc up front to stymie Deshaun Watson and the Browns' offense. But for as impressive as the performance was, it is important to remember it was just three drives.

The question now is if the defense can continue their hot streak as they get more and more snaps together on the field. Expecting for the same performance from last week to carry over to this week would be a tall ask, but the Jaguars' defense will likely look for at least some semblance of a repeat performance. If their play doesn't drop off with more reps, then the defense just may become the new backbone of the team.

Can the Jaguars percent George Pickens from giving them any short-term regret?

Selected by the Steelers at No. 52 overall this past April, former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens has been on fire. He was one of the stars of the spring and of the early portions of training camp, and then he completely dominated against the Seattle Seahawks last week. He looks like a budding star who will just keep getting better and better.

Can the Jaguars keep Pickens in check this week? He should face a fun battle with Tyson Campbell, but any Pickens production will likely sting a bit more as the Jaguars see No. 27 overall pick Devin Lloyd still sidelined with a hamstring injury. Pickens was right there for the picking for the Jaguars in April, and their lack of young receiver talent on the roster suggests that maybe he should have been considered more strongly for the selection, whether at No. 27 or at No. 33.

Myles Jack returns to TIAA Bank Field

Saturday night will be the first time Myles Jack will ever enter TIAA Bank Field as anything but a Jaguar. The Steelers starting linebacker was released by the Jaguars in March as they looked to create cap savings and remake their linebacker room under Pederson and defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, a release significant enough that it warranted a statement from general manager Trent Baalke.

While it isn't a regular-season game, tonight does give Jack a chance for a revenge game of sorts. And for the Jaguars, it will be a good barometer of just how right they were to let Jack walk in favor of signing Foyesade Oluokun and drafting Lloyd at No. 27 and Chad Muma at No. 70.