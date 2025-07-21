Fans’ Guide to Jaguars Training Camp, 2025
Jaguars rookies reported for training camp on Saturday, with veterans scheduled to arrive Tuesday. Nine practices beginning July 23 will be open to the public.
Location: Miller Electric Center practice fields, near EverBank Stadium.
Attending practices and reserving tickets: Admission to open practices is free. However, fans must reserve tickets in advance because space is limited. Ticket reservations are available online through the Jaguars’ training camp website: https://www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp/. On days the public is invited to attend, gates open at 7:45 a.m.
Parking: Vehicle parking is free. On days the public is allowed to attend practices, parking lots open at 7 a.m.
Open practice dates (tentative and subject to change): All practices are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Open practice dates are Wednesday, July 23; Thursday, July 24; Friday, July 25 (open only to Season Ticket Members); Sunday, July 27 (NFL Back Together Sunday with rookie poster giveaway); Monday, July 28 (first practice in full pads); Tuesday, July 29; Sunday, Aug. 3; and Tuesday, Aug. 5.
Weather: In the event of inclement weather, it may be necessary for the team to move or cancel practice. Public practices moved due to weather will not be rescheduled. The best source for official updates is the official Jaguars X account, @Jaguars.
Intrasquad scrimmage at EverBank Stadium: Friday, Aug. 1. The scrimmage is expected to start at 7 p.m. Fans are advised that the plaza outside the stadium is under construction as the team is in beginning phases of its $1.4 billion renovations. Most parking lots open at 3:30 p.m. General parking is free upon registration for Lots B, C, D, E, J, S and X. Due to construction, only the West Club Gate and Gate 4 will be open for entry at 4:30 p.m.
Autographs: Fans will have the opportunity to receive an autograph pass for post-practice signings. Autograph passes will be randomly distributed to Jaguars Ticketmaster accounts that have claimed tickets to attend camp. If randomly selected, fans will receive an extra ticket in their accounts 24 hours prior to the start of practice (fans will receive the same number of autograph passes as the tickets claimed).
When practice concludes, fans who have received autograph passes in their accounts should enter the autograph line located on the east plaza of the Miller Electric Center. Each day, a different position group will be present for the autograph signing. Autographs from specific players are not guaranteed and are based on player availability. Each pass is good for one item to be signed by all players during the autograph session.
Autograph passes will not be distributed for the Aug. 1 intrasquad scrimmage at EverBank Stadium. However, fans may have the chance to receive autographs from players who approach the field wall after the event. Fans are welcome to bring items to be signed; however, autographs are not guaranteed, and participation is at the players’ discretion.
