Why Week 14 is Paramount for Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence

It is Week 14 of the NFL regular season as the playoffs are fast approaching. This means the playoffs are just around the corner as teams battle for a spot for a chance to compete for the Super Bowl.

One of those teams is the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts, who face off in a battle for first place in the AFC South this Sunday. Both teams sit at 8-4, exceeding expectations from the preseason and positioning themselves for runs to end the year. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence understands the importance of this game, discussing it with reporters on Wednesday.

Lawrence on the importance of Sunday's game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This point in the season, they're all huge given division opponent, obviously the records of both of our teams," Lawrence said on Sunday's game, one that could put the Jaguars in the catbird's seat for a higher seed in the AFC, an advantage that gives them a home game and a matchup with a lower-seeded team.

Jacksonville's 1 PM ET matchup with Indianapolis is already reported to be a sold-out crowd on a warm afternoon in Duval County. Both teams have quality run games and defenses, with the game likely coming down to which quarterback can be the most consistent between Lawrence and Daniel Jones. The latter understands that the opportunities are becoming limited with each passing week, stressing the importance of Sunday's big game.

"The point of the season that we're in, the opportunities are getting less and less every week. So, I think just where we're at in our season, it's a big game," Lawrence said. "They're all important, though. All of the games are important to get to this point to put ourselves in position, but yeah, definitely big game."

There is significant importance in hosting this critical AFC South battle in Jacksonville, a place the Colts have not won at in over a decade. Lawrence, more than anything, is excited for the atmosphere late in the season and the energy fans are expected to bring on Sunday in what should be a playoff-like environment for the first time at EverBank Stadium in some time.

Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after beating the Los Angeles Chargers during a wild card game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"It's going to be huge. I'm excited just to see the atmosphere, obviously later in the season," Lawrence said. "And just with where we're at, and our crowds have been awesome all year and every time we're in these big games, whether they're primetime later in the season, big games or whatever it is, division games, our fans always show up, so I expect no different. Really excited to feel the energy and just see a packed stadium."

