Former Jaguars Star Mocks This Play-Maker in 1st Round
Mock drafts have Tetairoa McMillan all over the first round, a few as early at No. 5 to Jacksonville. One of those few is former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew, who loves the Arizona wide receiver in his old stomping grounds.
“Head coach Liam Coen aims to replicate what he had in Tampa with a pair of talented receivers at the center of his offense,” Jones-Drew said. “Joining second-year pro Brian Thomas Jr., McMillan is a big receiver (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) with the ball skills and physicality to make contested catches.”
While McMillan would make a fascinating addition to the Jaguars’ offense, what’s fascinating about Jones-Drew’s mock is that he sees Jacksonville choosing McMillan over Travis Hunter. He has the Colorado player slipping all the way to No. 7 and the New York Jets.
“I'm guessing the Jets would be thrilled -- and very surprised -- to see the Heisman Trophy winner available here,” Jones-Drew said. “Hunter is a generational talent with the ability to play on both sides of the ball for a team that has plenty of room for improvement at both cornerback and receiver.”
Jones-Drew also said he expected his only mock draft to raise some eyebrows. Well, consider them raised to the scalp.
Surprises aside, McMillan certainly has the potential to fall right in line behind Puka Nacua, Brock Bowers and Malik Nabers as rookie pass-catchers who’ve dominated over the last two NFL seasons. And if he does it in Jacksonville, the Jaguars could begin a new regime with its very own dominant play-maker.
McMillan earned plenty of play-maker tags at Arizona, after a stellar three-year career with the Wildcats. Regarded by most as the draft’s best wide receiver, he registered 3,423 receiving yards at Arizona, most in the country from 2022-24, and led the nation with 35 receptions of 20-or-more air yards over his three college seasons.
Before that, he was the Travis Hunter of the CIF’s Southern Section as a California high school star, earning player of the year honors while playing wide receiver and posting eight interceptions as a defensive back.
In fact, McMillan played with Mason Graham at Servite High School, one of Southern California’s powerhouse programs. Graham, ironically, is pegged by many to go at No. 5 in the first round to Jacksonville.
Competing in what most consider the nation’s toughest high school football conference, the Trinity League, Graham and McMillan helped Servite rebound from a pandemic-delayed 2020 season for a berth in the state title game.
Graham and McMillan led the Friars to a 10-3 record that year and their first berth in the CIF Southern Section championship since 2011. Graham anchored the defense, with an assist from teammate and fellow future first-round draft choice.
Ensure you follow us now on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts this second when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.