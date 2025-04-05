Why Former Jaguars Center Says ‘Do Not Take Mason Graham’
Back in 1995, Dave Widell literally delivered the first snap in Jaguars history. Jacksonville’s center from 1995-97, Widell had a teammate named Tony Boselli. And on Thursday, Widell shared with the world what he’s likely already shared with Boselli: Do not draft Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
“Mason Graham had two outstanding games this year,” Widell told Hays Carlyon Thursday on 1010 XL. “He had issues throughout his most important collegiate football season. And I would never, never risk a fifth pick overall on a player like Mason Graham, even though we could use the help at interior defensive line.”
Help on the interior defensive line might be the Jaguars’ only option, if not their best, because Graham might be the best player remaining when Jacksonville is on the clock. That’s because recent buzz has shifted toward Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders sliding past the first four picks.
And if that happens, both Travis Hunter (to the Browns at 2 or Giants at 3) and Will Campbell (to the Patriots at 4) are likely off the board by the time the NFL starts that timer for the Jaguars at 5.
“I'd love to see Travis Hunter there,” Widell said, “Not for the reasons that the Jaguars need a player like Travis Hunter with the swagger. We need guys who can play football.
“I watched the highlight film of Will Campbell today, the LSU lineman that seems to be able to play almost any position. Doesn't have the length that they talked about, long arms like I probably had or Ben Coleman or Boselli did. But he can play football.”
Most believe Graham can play football, including Daniel Jeremiah. The former NFL scout and longtime NFL Media draft expert described Graham with two words, “block destruction.”
Boselli, the franchise’s only Hall of Famer and now its executive vice president of football operations, will collaborate with new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen over the next two weeks to make a final decision.
While Gladstone may or may not agree with Widell’s film evaluation of Graham’s “most important college football season,” don’t expect Gladstone to have issues with Graham’s weight. That’s because those with whom Gladstone worked at the Rams once drafted an undersized defensive tackle named Aaron Donald.
Graham or any other defensive lineman may never reach Donald’s level, but the 306-pound Michigan product is certainly someone to watch as the first four names fly off the board on April 24 in Green Bay.
