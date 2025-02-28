Potential Jaguars Choice Says Ohio State Film Best Showcases His NFL Future
Asked Wednesday to choose plays from his college career that best define him as an NFL prospect, Mason Graham offered simple advice: Watch him against the national champions.
“I feel like just rolling out Ohio State film, that's all you need to see really,” Graham said Wednesday at the scouting combine. “I mean, we knew we were the underdogs. In our minds, we could play with any team. Obviously, we didn't have the year we wanted but every time we play those guys, we're going to bring our A game.”
That A game was on full display for Graham on Nov. 30, when Michigan stonewalled the Buckeyes, 13-10, in a defensive battle. The 6-3, 320-pound defensive tackle recorded a single-game career high seven tackles in the win. Ohio State (14-2) lost only two times during its run to the national title in 2024.
The year before, when Michigan won the national championship, Graham had sack in the Wolverines’ 30-24 win over Ohio State in Ann Arbor.
“I feel like I affect every snap, run or pass,” Graham said Wednesday. “I feel like I’m a dominant player, one of the most dominant players in this class.”
If he can dominate for Jacksonville, the Jaguars would get an immediate boost on a defense that had just 34 sacks in 2024, 28th in the NFL. Jacksonville also ranked 25th in rushing defense (132.6 yards per game) and dead last in passing defense (257.4).
Most mock drafts have the Jaguars selecting Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round. Depending on Matthew Stafford’s future and whether Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders land with quarterback-needy teams before Jacksonville goes on the clock, Graham seems like a safe choice.
Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said last week he’s heard critics who doubt Graham has the size to warrant a top-five selection, but don’t be fooled. Capitalizing on his wrestling background, Graham would be a leverage master on the interior of the Jaguars’ defensive line. He may not pass the eye test, but as Graham said Wednesday, his qualifications are in his film.
In fact, Graham is so confident in his film that he plans to skip all combine workouts except the bench press. Instead, he’ll complete the full gamut of exercises for NFL scouts at Michigan’s pro day this spring.
As a junior in 2024, Graham finished with seven tackles for loss, 45 overall stops and 3½ sacks.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.