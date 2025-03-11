BREAKING: Nacua Will Wear College Uniform Number, Give 17 to Newest Teammate
Lifetime Taco Bell, a new pair of Nike Jordan 10 Low Vapor Carbon cleats, or even a straight $2 million Zelle transfer. All are potential negotiating tools Puka Nacua may have used this week to give up No. 17 for his newest teammate, Davante Adams.
“I'm gonna make sure I text the Jordan guys,” Nacua told Amon-Ra St. Brown on the Tuesday edition of the St. Brown Podcast. “Whatever he got, I gotta get the one that's just slightly better than that.
So, whatever shoes he’s asking for, whatever the gloves coming out, I’m gonna need them to slide me.”
And, about that $2 million, St. Brown asked?
“I don’t know,” said Nacua, who’s switching to No. 12. “I don't think that's, I mean, he’s getting $26 (million guaranteed from the Rams) … I don’t think I'd do it for $2 mil.
“I ain't got crazy money, alright? I could buy a whole lot of land in Utah with that type of money. I could buy me a nice house over there.”
At the Rams’ house, Nacua will now catch passes wearing a number that carries deep significance both for him and his family. After his older sister Chanel and older brothers Kai and Samson wore 12 during their athletic careers, Nacua told TheRams.com that his “opportunity to put on the one-two” was a blessing at both Orem (Utah) High School and BYU.
"I know when I put on that No. 12, it's a piece of armor as well that's representing my family that is always protecting me."
History won’t soon forget his No. 17 career, though. A fifth-round selection in the 2023 draft, Nacua established the league’s rookie records in both receptions and receiving yards. He also earned Pro Bowl recognition while wearing the number.
Adams will ensure it’s in good hands, though. He’s worn it for three NFL teams over his 11 seasons prior to arriving in Los Angeles – earning six Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections with No. 17. When the Packers drafted him in 2014, he joined an organization that had retired very few numbers but one of them was the No. 15 worn by Hall of Famer Bart Starr, Vince Lombardi’s quarterback who led Green Bay to the first two Super Bowl titles.
Adams ironically wore No. 10 at Palo Alto (Calif.) High School, the same number worn by the player he’s replacing in the Rams’ lineup, Cooper Kupp. Adams is expected to be introduced at a press conference with his new number as soon as he returns from Japan.
