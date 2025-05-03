Jaguars' Great Weighs in on Travis Hunter Position Debate
The debate around Travis Hunter's NFL future has raged since even before he was in the middle of one of the most impressive Heisman Trophy seasons of all time.
Now, a Jacksonville Jaguars legend is weighing in after the Jaguars selected Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
During an interview with 1010XL, Taylor detailed why he thinks Hunter is set for success no matter what position he plays -- just like Hunter's former head coach Deion Sanders.
"But when you look at his ball skills, you know, you look at his technicals, like, just his techniques, he's still so raw. I mean, he's had great coaching by one of the best ever, and Deion was so raw. He was just pure athlete. This is what we're getting in Travis," Taylor said.
"And, you know, faithfully, he stays healthy, and we get an opportunity to really see him play that position and grow."
As Taylor would note, Hunter would need incredible endurance and stamina to even consider playing both ways. Luckily for Hunter, he has exactly that.
"That stamina and endurance to be able to play the amount of plays he plays, and not just right one week or two weeks. He did it every single week, the entire season. And he proved to everybody, this is what I want to do. This is what I'm gonna do. Now the NFL game is much different. Don't get me wrong, but he's in great shape," Taylor said.
The question is -- what will Hunter focus on as he grows and develops throughout his career? Will he truly devote his time to both, or will he eventually begin to favorite one side?
"I think as he tends to age and get older, he'll get wiser and say, You know what? ... Let me focus, let me become a Hall of Famer at one thing. And I thought it would go along the way that it went for Deion, be a lockdown cornerback, demand that you take away one side of the field," Taylor said.
"You know, be that Pat Surtain out there, and then on offense, get a couple snaps, you know, create some mismatched. You know, run some reverses, don't get the ball, or maybe every now and then get it. You know, catch a hitch, be a deep ball threat. You know, an opportunity to get a few throughout. You know, the course of the season, that's what I thought it would be more so. But I can't wait to dial in and see how they use them. Either way they decide to use him.
