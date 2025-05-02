Why Les Snead Approves Jaguars' Travis Hunter Trade
When Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone orchestrated a blockbuster trade for Travis Hunter last week, it felt like a play right out of the Los Angeles Rams' playbook.
Gladstone was brought into the NFL via the Rams and general manager Les Snead, spending nearly a decade learning directly from Snead as he built one of the best rosters in all of football.
As a result, it was hardly a surprise for anyone to see Gladstone embody his inner Snead when it came to making a massive trade for Hunter.
Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Snead explained why he believes Gladstone and the Jaguars made the move and why it could pay off.
"You know, I think that they were passionate about that player. I think they wanted to not only add a football player, but add competitiveness to their ecosystem," Snead said.
"So they felt like, right, you know, we got to go attack. Let's go. Let's go grab this player. Just don't let the draft come to us. Let's go get the person we want that we think can not only help us on Sundays, but also add give an edge to the culture they're trying to engineer down there."
Gladstone has certainly done his part since to trade to explain why he felt like Hunter was the right player for the Jaguars to make a blockbuster move for. And, as always, he offered little surprises to the man who brought him into the NFL.
"You know what James is really gifted, definitely with, let's call it a monologue, a prologue, whatever you want to call that. So he's gift for gab. He's really good at it," Snead said.
"If I could embody my James Gladstone, I would. I just don't have that in me, Mom, dad, God, didn't give me that gift the gab like James' did. But he really did sell it. He's always been a very articulate, you know, human being, so, and he's been passionate. So when he says something, he believes it."
Gladstone has clearly described why he believes in the Hunter move. And the way Snead knows him, it is clear he believes in everything he is selling.
