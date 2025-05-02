Jaguars Legend Reacts to Travis Hunter Trade
Inarguably the greatest ball-carrier in Jacksonville Jaguars history, Fred Taylor knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed at the NFL level.
Taylor was a special talent for the Jaguars, breaking nearly every franchise rushing record while proving to be one of the best running backs of his generation. He knows how much of an impact the right kind of special player can have on a franchise in need of a spark, because he was exactly that kind of spark with the Jaguars.
As a result, it is hardly a surprise to see Taylor opine on the Jaguars' big trade for Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter.
The Jaguars traded away the No. 5 pick, No. 36 pick and next year's first-round pick in order to secure Hunter, a move that has seen some opinions be split.
Speaking with 1010XL following the draft, Taylor gave his reaction to the franchise's big move -- detailing both the risk and why he thinks Hunter was worth the move.
"I said I would love Travis Hunter. And, you know, I didn't know that it was all that possible, right? But, you know, just looking at Gladstone, Coen, Boselli, you know, they're adamant. They say, look, we're going to live and die by that decision," Taylor said.
"And I thought they made an extremely, you know, tough decision, and, you know, I guess moreso to give away a future one. Because if you play the way you played a year ago, then you go, man, was it worth it? But he's a generational type player, and I think he can come in and help change the franchise based on what we've seen and what he's done everywhere he's been, speaking of Travis Hunter. So, you know, I was hopeful."
Hunter is set to make an instant impact for the Jaguars, first at wide receiver but also at cornerback. The Heisman Trophy winner is the most decorated draft pick in franchise history considering his cache of awards from the 2024 season.
Taylor's opinion holds as much weight in Jacksonville as anyone's, and it is clear where he stands on the Jaguars' addition of Hunter
