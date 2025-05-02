Where Will Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter Rank Among WR Duos?
When the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, they landed the player who would likely represent the franchise for years to come.
There have been plenty of up and down showings throughout his career and entering his fifth season, he needs to put up career numbers for a significant amount of confidence to be restored.
Thankfully, he has a new head coach in Liam Coen who brings in an offensive philosophy that will put him in the best position possible to succeed. However, he has two young playmakers who could also put the Jaguars on the map with their exceptional skill sets.
2024 first-round selection Brian Thomas Jr. and this year’s No. 2 overall choice Travis Hunter are going to be just a couple of the key faces of Jacksonville’s offense. Hunter’s rare two-way ability gets all of the attention but he was arguably the best wide receiver in the draft along with the best cornerback. Hunter and Thomas have abilities that could put defenses and opposing cornerbacks in consistent turnstiles.
With the Jaguars playing Hunter more on offense, it opens the door for he and Thomas to quickly grow into one of the most dynamic pass-catching duos in the league. I will boldly say they are easily the best wide receiver tandem in the AFC South, but how could they compare to the rest of the NFL let alone the AFC?
Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, and Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are comfortably the two best receiver tandems in the league. There is a simple path for Thomas and Hunter to be in the same conversation: overwhelm opposing secondaries to the level the aforementioned tandems have continuously done for the last two to three years.
Thomas showed he is capable of being a force as a rookie sensation on a bad Jaguars team. Hunter’s skill set is another that has been missing opposite of his new teammate: uber-elite ball skills with incredible twitch and run-after-catch ability to generate chunk yards.
Landing in Coen’s offense puts the two in a great position to put up productive seasons in their second and first seasons, respectively.
If Thomas and Hunter produce right away, Lawrence’s career year is on the table and the Jaguars could be on their way to returning to the top of the AFC South for the foreseeable future.
