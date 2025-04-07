Which Jaguars WR is in Need of Bounce Back Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to reclaim the AFC South division this season but it will take some work. Between the new faces of management in general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, the franchise has the upside in their favor, but their window might be subject to close before it even opens.
Last season the Jaguars saw a massive breakout rookie campaign from wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, and while coach Coen wants to keep the offensive plan revolving around the use of Thomas, there are some other options the franchise can lean towards should other franchises catch on.
One of those options is veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis, who is in dire need of a bounce back campaign for the Jaguars. Last season, before getting sidelined due to injury, Davis was only able to participate in 10 games while hauling in a career low 239 receiving yards and scoring a mere two touchdowns.
Since breaking into the National Football League, Davis has been a player that is reliable and consistent. Debuting with the Buffalo Bills, he was able to secure himself a career total of 2,730 receiving yards donning a Bills uniform.
While year one in Jacksonville didn't go according to plan, Davis still can provide a ton of leadership for the younger wide receivers in the room. Hopefully, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be able to stay healthy all season as well, as he is a crucial part of the bounce-back story for Davis.
The franchise does have the likes of Parker Washington as well as newly acquired Dyami Brown, and while those two are solid options, it will take the Jaguars more to begin to compete within the division again. But, as it's been predicted before, the AFC South could be up for grabs for any franchise.
If Davis is able to return to his form, averaging close to 600 receiving yards and scoring close to or more than six touchdowns in the making, then he will be able to be considered the comeback player for the Jaguars. Until then, fans will need to be in his corner as it takes the whole unit to get the job done.
