Year 6 Must Resemble Year 3 For Jaguars' Davis
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Gabe Davis to a three year, $39 million contract almost a year ago now, but his first season with his new team did not go according to plan. Before a season ending injury sidelined Davis for the remainder of the year, it seemed that Davis didn't have time to fully get comfortable with his new team.
Davis was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He would go on to spend his first four seasons in the NFL with Buffalo, proving himself as a underrated threat to the offense. That being said, the Jaguars will be looking for a similar campaign in 2025 as Davis had in 2022.
The 2022 season was by far the best season of Davis' career up to this point. In 15 games, Davis recorded 836 receiving yards in 48 receptions. The season also saw Davis score seven touchdowns, a career high 35 first downs, and averaged 17.4 yards per reception.
The former Bill also showcased how he could be utilized in a playoff setting, given that is the Jaguars goal. In seven playoff games with Buffalo, Davis has collected 474 receiving yards and has scored six touchdowns. Another stat that jumps off the page for Davis' playoff performances is that he has recorded 21 first downs in 22 receptions total in his playoff career.
Given the down season for Davis before ending up on the injured list, Jaguar fans have expressed mixed emotions surrounding Davis' Jacksonville tenure thus far. In the 10 games played last season, Davis brought in 20 receptions, which is also the lowest amount of his career.
After building himself back up from injury, Davis should be a player that fans keep a close eye on for his second season in Jacksonville. An offense that already possesses Brian Thomas Jr and a breakout candidate in Parker Washington, adding Davis back to the mix could elevate the offensive tendencies.
Set to play in his age 26 season, Davis could be entering the prime of his career, with the motivation to perform better for the fans of Jacksonville. Perhaps, is he stays healthy, Davis could haul in his first 1,000+ receiving yard season in his career.
