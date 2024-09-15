BREAKING: Jaguars Dealt Massive Blow Before Kickoff
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without one of their most important offensive players on Sunday.
Tight end Evan Engram suffered a hamstring injury during pre-game warm ups and was ruled out by the Jaguars ahead of kickoff against the Cleveland Browns. Engram, who was voted an offensive captain this season, caught one pass in Week 1 but is one of the offense's most targeted and consistent players.
Engram, who had one of the best games of his record-breaking 2023 season against the Browns, is one of three starters who won't play in Week 2 against the Browns. He joins starting cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) and defensive back Darnell Savage (quad).
During the 2022-23 seasons, Engram ranked No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in the Super Bowl era.
Engram will be replaced in the lineup by back up tight ends Luke Farrell and Brenton Strange, who are the only other tight ends on the active roster. Strange was a second-round pick by the Jaguars last year and caught five passes for 35 yards and a touchdown as a rookie last season.
Farrell, a former fifth-round pick, has caught 24 passes for 251 yards in 50 career games for the Jaguars. Neither Strange or Farrell were targeted in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.