BREAKING: Jaguars Star Inactive vs. the Packers
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a big piece of their offense against the Green Bay Packers.
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is among the team's inactives for the second week in a row after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 6. Today will mark Etienne's second missed game since the start of the 2022 season, a span that saw Etienne rush for 1,000-yards in back-to-back seasons.
With Etienne out of the lineup, the Jaguars are set to rely on Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson again this week.
“I think it helps a lot. Quarterback, yeah, but just as a team, it helps us because running back is a tough, physical position," Trevor Lawrence said this week. "I think the more guys you can have – and throw D’Ernest [RB D’Ernest Johnson] in that mix, too – the more guys you can have that, one, know what to do, do it the right way, and also can make plays. All three of those guys can do that, they're all a little bit different, like you said. But just the more you can have, you keep guys healthy. You can rotate them, keep them fresh."
Also inactive for the Jaguars are second-round rookie defensive tackle Maason Smith, who is out with an ankle injury and inactive for the second week in a row. He is joined by fellow rookies such as defensive end Myles Cole and offensive linemen Javon Foster. The Jaguars also have veteran offensive lineman and veteran defensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and Esezi Otomewo.
