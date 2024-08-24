Jaguars 31, Falcons 0: Trevor Lawrence, Starters Shine in Preseason Finale
The Jacksonville Jaguars saw exactly what they needed to see against the Atlanta Falcons in Friday's preseason finale.
With the Jaguars playing the majority of their starters (outside of Arik Armstead and Foyesade Oluokun) and the Falcons starting the game with their backups, the Jaguars needed to dominate in Atlanta to keep positive momentum building toward Week 1.
And with a 31-0 victory, the Jaguars did just that.
The Jaguars' starting offense started the night with two touchdown possessions, including a nine-play, 89-yard drive that ended with an Evan Engram touchdown catch on their first drive.
Engram would go on to catch a second touchdown from quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the second drive, with the Jaguars' starting unit ending their night with a 13-play, 62-yard drive.
In two drives, Lawrence looked as dialed in as he has in any preseason game he has played, with the fourth-year quarterback completing his first six passes. Lawrence finished 8-of-10 for 92 yards, throwing six- and five-yard touchdowns to Engram. His biggest play of the night came on a 38-yard gain to Brian Thomas Jr. on the first drive.
"Happy with it. It was clean. Obviously there is always going to be some stuff to learn from and a couple plays for sure that we can get better from and correct, but I thought it was good," Lawrence said during a sideline interview in the fourth quarter. "I thought the guys came ready to play and were physical, detailed, sharp, and that is what you want."
Lawrence finished his preseason 11-of-14 for 133 yards and three touchdowns in four drives.
Also shining for the Jaguars' starting offense was running back Travis Etienne, who rushed seven times for 46 yards, and Parker Washington, who caught four passes for 36 yards.
Performing well in relief was running back Tank Bigsby, who got time with the starting offense and ended his night with eight carries for 40 yards. Backup quarterback Mac Jones also completed 13 of his first 18 passes for 113 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Cooks to give the Jaguars a 21-0 lead at halftime.
Jacksonville's starting defense played the entire first half, with Chad Muma and Roy Robertson-Harris stepping into the starting lineup for Oluokun and Armstead. Travon Walker recorded a sack and a pass breakup as the Jaguars pitched a shutout. All five of the Falcons' first-half drives ended either with a punt or turnover on downs.
The Jaguars will leave Atlanta with their next focus on Tuesday's cut day and then Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8.