Jaguars-Packers: Halftime Thoughts
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering halftime trailing the Green Bay Packers 13-10 in a closely-fought Week 8 game at EverBank Stadium.
So, what did we see in the first half? We break it down below.
Jaguars offense has one of their worst starts of the season
The Jaguars' offense was simply anemic to start the football game. Through the first four drives of the game, the Jaguars had three punts, one brutal interception from Trevor Lawrence, zero first-downs, and three different three-and-out drives. Nothing looked easy for the offense, with no part of the unit looking like they were on the same page.
The longest plays the Jaguars had on their first four drives were a seven-yard rush by Tank Bigsby and a seven-yard catch from Brenton Strange. Until their scoring drive near the the two-minute mark, the offense was a massive disappointment after such a strong three-week run from the group leading into the Week 8 contest vs. a top defense
Jaguars begin strange rotation at linebacker
The Jaguars have rotated their linebackers all season under Ryan Nielsen, which is already a bit of a rarity in the NFL to begin with. Normally, they have rotated their linebackers in pairs with two on the field being replaced by two from the sidelines. They went with a different strategy on Sunday, though, due to the return of Foyesade Oluokun.
The Jaguars started the game with Devin Lloyd and Oluokun as their starting duo; on the next drive, it was Lloyd and Ventrell Miller. A drive later, it was Oluokun and Miller, the duo that many presumed would start the game. The Jaguars could still be looking for the right mix of players at the position moving forward.
Jarrian Jones makes one of the defense's best plays of the season
The Jaguars' defense has struggled at forcing takeaways all year, which is why rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones' interception in the red-zone at the start of the second quarter was such a big play. Not only did it prevent a possible field goal or touchdown, but it was only the second interception the Jaguars' entire defense has recorded this year.
Jones, the team's third-round pick in April, has impressed in spot duty in the slot this season. With these kinds of plays, he is surely going to be able to make the argument for more playing time moving forward. If the Jaguars have another talented young cornerback on a rookie deal they can develop alongside Montaric Brown, it could make a lot of difference in the future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE