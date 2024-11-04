Social Media Reacts to Jaguars' Soul-Crushing Loss in Philadelphia
The Jacksonville Jaguars needed a big win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, but their efforts were for naught as they fell 28-23.
Social media exploded after the Jaguars' latest loss, a loss that now puts the Jaguars at 2-7 and on a two-game losing streak.
The leadup to the game saw the Jaguars get some good news on the injury front, though there was still limited optimism coming into a game against a top-notch opponent.
With that in mind, the Jaguars did earn some love after forcing an Eagles punt on the first drive ... until backup receiver Austin Trammell fumbled the first punt return at the Jaguars' own 20-yard line.
After the Jaguars responded with back-to-back punts, social media unsurprisingly exploded over Barkley performing a superhuman move to force a missed tackle from rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones.
Jacksonville attempted a fourth-down attempt near their own side of the field to attempt to create a spark on offense, but the odd pass from a quarterback sneak formation fell incomplete.
Things continued to get worse for the Jaguars, with a Lawrence pass going off the hands of Travis Etienne and landing in the arms of an Eagles defender. This set up a touchdown run by Barkley on 3rd-and-17 and a 16-0 Jaguars deficit.
As a result of the mistake-filled first half, the Jaguars went into halftime down 16-0 and with just 32 yards and one first down to their name. In short, the Jaguars had more turnovers than first downs, with the offense producing their fewest amount of yards since December 2018.
Barkley himself had over 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns at half, out-producing the Jaguars' offense all alone. Hurts then joined him on the scoreboard with an 18-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter, though the Jaguars stopped a two-point tush push for the second time in a row.
Jacksonville then started to cut into the Eagles lead with a Trevor Lawrence rushing touchdown followed by Travon Walker returning a fumble 35 yards for a score.
Despite the Jaguars' best efforts, they ultimately fell 28-23 to see their record become 2-7 through nine games. Trevor Lawrence was intercepted by Nakobe Dean in the end-zone on the game's final play.
The Jaguars will next play the Minnesota Vikings at home, with the hope being that they can get healthier and get back on track to potentially improve to 3-7. It certainly wouldn't be a great spot to be in, but it would be a better spot than the Jaguars are in right now.
