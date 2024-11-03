BREAKING: Jaguars Phenom Set to Play vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive list for Sunday's tilt vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, and one big name isn't on it.
Jaguars rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is set to play in Week 9 after sustaining a chest injury on a touchdown catch vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
"When I caught the touchdown, I kind of like fell on my knees and kind of like crunched over and then ended up hurting my side, my rib," Thomas said on Monday.
"I didn't even land on the ball. Like when I crunched I guess, I don't know. I know I didn't land on the ball though for sure."
“He’s just got a little contusion on the left side of his chest. It's going to be sore. It's kind of a day-to-day thing," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
Also active for the Jaguars is running back Travis Etienne, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, along with running back Tank Bigsby, offensive lineman Javon Foster, and defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo.
Inactive for the Jaguars are rookie defensive tackle Maason Smith, who is out with an ankle injury, offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland, wide receiver Gabe Davis,
With Cleveland on the sidelines this week, the Jaguars will be turning to Cooper Hodges in the first start of his NFL career.
“I thought he settled into the game. Didn't get a ton of reps obviously last week, but this week in that spot, getting more of the work, you see some calmness," Pederson said on Friday.
"Got his work cut out for him obviously with these with these D-tackles that they have but he's up for the challenge, he’s looking forward to it and expect him to play well.”
