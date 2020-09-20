SI.com
JaguarReport
Jaguars Announce Inactives For Week 2: Dede Westbrook Sits Again

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) have announced their inactive players for the Week 2 divisional matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-0). They are as follows: 

  • WR DeDe Westbrook
  • QB Jake Luton  
  • CB Josiah Scott
  • CB Luq Barcoo
  • DT Doug Costin
  • TE Tyler Davis

This is the second week in a row that Westbrook has been on the inactive list. The Monday following the Jags Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Head Coach Doug Marrone said that Westbrook—who missed much of training camp with a shoulder bruise—was still working on getting back. 

“I don’t know, I mean, he was hurt for so long, so it’s just getting him back," Marrone said.

"So I don’t think it’s a matter of, ‘Hey here’s a guy who was healthy with training camp and who wasn’t out.’ Here’s a guy that has missed a lot of time, so he’s working hard on the side and he’s working hard in practice, and he’s working his way to get back.”

With Westbrook out, the Jags have five receivers for today; DJ Chark Jr., Keelan Cole Sr., Collin Johnson, Chris Conley and Laviska Shenault Jr.

Luton was initially named the backup for starter Gardner Minshew II after the Jaguars released veteran Mike Glennon. Glennon was then signed back to the active roster on Sept. 8.

Barcoo and Coston were two of four undrafted free agents to make the initial roster as a rookie. Josiah Scott was active in Week 1, but was one of only two rookies who did not see a snap. 

Rookie tight end Tyler Davis has been held out of practice for the past two weeks with what's listed as a knee injury and was already scratched for today's game. That initially left only James O'Shaughnessy and Tyler Eifert as the tight ends on the roster, but rookie tight end Ben Ellefson has been promoted to the active game day roster for the second week in a row. 

Ellefson did not record any stats in the Week 1 win but he did play 13 snaps on offense and five on special teams. 

The Jaguars and Titans kickoff at 1 p.m. Eastern, Noon Central on CBS. 

