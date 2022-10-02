Skip to main content
Jaguars vs. Eagles: Zay Jones Officially Inactive

The Jaguars' leading receiver is out with an ankle injury.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without one of their top offensive weapons during a big game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. 

Wide receiver Zay Jones has officially been ruled out with an ankle injury after being listed as questionable and taking the trip with the team. Overall, the Jaguars have the following players inactive.

  • WR Zay Jones (ankle)
  • OL Cole Van Lanen (hamstring)
  • OLB K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle)
  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • RB Snoop Conner
  • CB Montaric Brown
  • S Tyree Gillespie

Jones, who the Jaguars signed to a three-year, $24 million deal with $14 million in guarantees, leads the team in receptions (19), is second in receiving yards (173) and targets (24), while also being tied for second in receiving touchdowns after scoring his first touchdown in Week 3.

"It just occurred. We get some things like this that come up during the week and we just want to make sure that he's 100 percent, so we shut him down yesterday," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "We'll get through today's practice. We'll have better indication with him after today, but we'll make a decision after that."

With Jones out, he will be replaced in the starting lineup by second-year receiver Tim Jones. Jones, who signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent last year, has appeared in each regular season game this season but has mostly been a special teams player, playing six offensive snaps in three weeks.

"Well it's the reason we kept him on the 53. He deserved a spot. He's a very capable backup that is going to have to play," Pederson said.

"If Zay [Jones] can't go, then he's the next man up and that's been our mentality. He also plays a couple of special teams units as well. He's done a nice job of preparing himself and staying within himself and getting himself in a position to help us on offense."

