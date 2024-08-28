5 Players the Jaguars Should Consider On the Waiver Wire
The Jacksonville Jaguars are at No. 17 on the waiver wire entering Tuesday, giving them a chance to beef up the bottom of their 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.
Don't expect the Jaguars to look for any starting help; Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke made it clear on Monday the Jaguars are now looking for special teams depth.
“I think we feel good about a nucleus of guys, core group of guys. There is never enough depth. Obviously when you go with as many bigs as we did, it thins out that core a little bit. So, we'll continue to look at that and what we need to do to potentially beef that up," Baalke said.
"Again, the roster is never completely set. You're constantly looking. I think Heath (Farwell) and Luke (Thompson) do an outstanding job coaching those guys and getting them ready to play. Sometimes you got to have guys that are starters step up and step in and fill roles, so we're going to look at all our options. Again, that's what you do, you just keep looking.”
So, which guys make sense for the Jaguars to consider? We break it down below.
S Lewis Cine
Injuries impacted Lewis Cine during his time in Minnesota, but there is no question the former first-round pick had a disappointing run with the Vikings. A change of scenery for the athletic and physical defensive back could do him some good, but the important thing here is that he had extensive special teams experience with the Vikings. He could be added as a fifth safety and special teamer with the hopes to potentially develop him into more.
CB Kelvin Joseph
Another former top draft pick, Kelvin Joseph has bounced around teams but still has some intriguing physical traits. He played in a similar coverage scheme in Kansas City, too, so he would make sense as a stylistic fit. Most importantly, though, he was a core special teamer during his time with the Cowboys and he could step onto the roster and make an impact that way right away.
CB Keenan Isaac
A feisty cornerback who the Jaguars have seen plenty of after joint practices with the Buccaneers and the second preseason game, Isaac played plenty of special teams for Tampa Bay last year and could be considered as depth at cornerback and on coverage units until the Jaguars get Andrew Wingard and Daniel Thomas back.
DE Bradlee Anae
A former Dallas Cowboys draft pick, Bradlee Anae just finished a camp with the Atlanta Falcons so the Jaguars have plenty of film on him from the preseason finale. He could provide depth behind Josh-Hines Allen, Travon Walker and Myles Cole, but more importantly could serve as a key player on special teams after doing so previously in his career.
CB Caleb Farley
A former first round pick who has only appeared in 12 games, Caleb Farley was a top college prospect whose career has been derailed by injuries. With that said, he still has legitimate upside as long as he stays healthy, which he was able to do this offseason. Farley could provide some depth on the bottom of the cornerback depth chart while also making his name as a special teams option.