BREAKING: Jaguars Deal Ex-Captain to NFC Foe
The Jacksonville Jaguars may be signaling that they are open for business, with the franchise trading a key defensive veteran on Monday.
According to the NFL Network trio of Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars have traded former captain and starting defensive tackle to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
This is the second time this season the Jaguars have traded a defensive lineman to the Seahawks, with the Jaguars previously dealing defensive end Trevis Gipson to Seattle for a sixth-round pick before Week 1.
Robertson-Harris was signed to the Jaguars in 2021 as a part of general manager Trent Baalke's first free agency class. After starting 13 games for the Jaguars and recording three sacks in 2021, Robertson-Harris started in all 17 regular-season games and two playoff games in 2022.
After a standout performance at the end of the 2022 season, the Jaguars extended Robertson-Harris in the 2023 offseason. The former Chicago Bear was also voted a defensive captain for the first time. In 2023, Robertson-Harris played all 17 games and recorded 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits.
Robertson-Harris' role changed in 2024 as the Jaguars moved from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 defense under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. With the Jaguars no longer starting three interior defensive linemen, Robertson-Harris has had to share snaps with DaVon Hamilton, Arik Armstead, Maason Smith, Tyler Lacy, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Ezezi Otomewo, and Jordan Jefferson.
In six games this year, Robertson-Harris has started two games and recorded two sack and three tackles for loss. Now, he will be heading to the NFC.
