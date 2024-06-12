Could the Jaguars Try Out UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler?
One report indicates they could, and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson didn't repute it when asked during Wednesday's press conference ahead of the final day of minicamp.
"We're down a couple wide receivers with David White going down last week, so we're defintely looking to fill a couple spots," Pederson said.
The Jaguars have seen two undrafted rookie receivers land on the reserve/injured list over the last month-and-a-half in David White Jr. and Wayne Ruby, creating some room on the field for more pass-catchers.
Butler led the United Football League with 652 receiving yards and 45 receptions, while also ranking first in 14.5 yards per catch and No. 4 in total receptions. He was tied for No. 2 with five receiving touchdowns.
Butler was tied for No. 6 in the league in scoring with 31 points (5 touchdowns, 1 1-pt PAT) and No. 7 in all-purpose yards.
Butler was one of only two receivers to have multiple 100-yard receiving games in the UFL this season, while also having the most receiving yards in a single game with 147. He also had the third-most in a game this year with a 134-yard effort a week later.
His 80-yard touchdown reception vs. the Defenders was the second-longest play from scrimmage in the UFL during the regular season.
Butler was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals before being waived in 2020. After signing to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, Butler was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' active roster under Pederson. Butler was waived in 2021 and has since spent time in the CFL, the XFL and the UFL, earning All-XFL and All-UFL honors in the process.