Jaguars Place Arik Armstead On PUP List Ahead of Training Camp

The Jaguars defensive lineman suffered a meniscus injury in 2023.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) talks with defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during an organized team activity Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) talks with defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during an organized team activity Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA
In an expected move, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Armstead can be taken off of the list at any time before Week 1, which means he will return to being a full participant at some point during training camp after undergoing meniscus surgery this offseason.

“Knee is feeling good, surgery went great. I’ll be back very soon, I’m excited about that. I’m on a very good road to recovery, so I plan on being back to football fulltime very soon when my team needs me," Armstead said after signing with the Jaguars in March.

Armstead missed five games last year, a year after missing eight games due to an ankle fracture.

But, as Armstead noted, he played through his injuries at the end of the 2023 season. And before 2022, Armstead went four consecutive seasons without missing a single game. 

“I’m very confident, these past couple of years I’ve had some random nagging things going on. But football is a sport with one hundred percent injury rate, people want to talk about my past two years and I missed four or five games last year. I finished the playoffs, I played in the Super Bowl," Armstead said. 

"Before these past two years, I hadn’t missed a game in five years. Injuries are a part of sports and I have my plan together in place to make sure I’m putting my body and myself in the best position to be out there for my team. I’m going to do that, and I think it’s going to go very well. I plan to have a long career; I think I got a good five or six more years in me. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

