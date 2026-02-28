NFL Legend Charles Woodson Weighs in on Jaguars' Travis Hunter

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to be back next season, stronger than last season. That means having the best roster possible. The Jaguars will have some decisions to make this offseason, and that will be a huge factor for the Jaguars and what they do next season.

One player who will have a huge role next season is star two-way player Travis Hunter. Hunter and the Jaguars had huge plans for his rookie season last season, but an injury played a part in that not happening.

Hunter has recovered and will be ready for all the offseason work that he will be part of with the Jaguars. He is a player who wants to get better and wants to be out there on the field every chance he gets.

The Jaguars vested a lot in Hunter, and he was selected second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars had to make a huge trade to get that pick. Now Hunter wants to show that it was the right move for the Jaguars and is ready to come back strong next season.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter Big Question this offseason

The huge question that will be asked once again all offseason for Hunter and the Jaguars is if he is going to play both ways in his second season. That was the huge thing for Hunter coming out of college. Hunter injuries could play a factor in making that decision for the 2026 season, but it is going to be interesting to see what approach both sides take on this. Hunter played both ways last season, but it was not every down. He had a package of plays on offense and was out there on defense.

NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson recently talked about Hunter when asked about playing both ways. Woodson was in a similar situation when he was drafted as well. He played both ways in college, and that changed once he came into the league.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Charles Woodson at Las Vegas Raiders press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think it is possible if you want to put him in a play here and a play there," said Charles Woodson on Jon Gruden's YouTube Channel.

"But not like he did in college. Your body is not going to hold up. If he were to try to do that in the NFL, he would age in dog years, and it would be over before he knows it. I think he is such a phenomenal athlete. He is a guy I feel like you want the ball in his hands. Put him out there on offense, man, and let him play wide receiver. Let him be an athlete."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.