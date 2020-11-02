Jaguars Sign Bruce Miller to Practice Squad; Miller to Serve 6-Game Suspension

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former starting fullback Bruce Miller to the practice squad on Monday, but Miller won't take a spot on the squad until the middle of December.

It was announced by the league on Monday that Miller would be suspended for six games, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting that it is due to performance-enhancing drugs.

"It was also announced on Monday that Miller will be placed on the Practice Squad/Suspended by Commissioner list for the next six games, during which he will not take up a spot on the team’s practice squad," the Jaguars said in a release.

Miller was released by the Jaguars on Friday. Miller was signed during training camp and appeared in all seven games this season. The veteran fullback played 56 snaps in those games, 12% of the team's offensive snaps.

In his first tenure with the Jaguars, Miller caught one pass for two yards, converting the catch for a first down. Miller was primarily used as a blocker, and it remains to be seen how the Jaguars will fill that role in his absence.

Miller, 33, spent five years with the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2011 draft out of the University of Central Florida. Miller was a part of the first draft classes built by former 49ers' general manager Trent Baalke, who now works in Jacksonville's front office as director of player personnel.

Before the 2016 season began, Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault in San Francisco. Miller was charged with seven crimes, including elder abuse since he was suspected of attacking a 70-year-old man. He was released by the 49ers shortly thereafter. Miller would plead not guilty to the charges, which were eventually dropped completely. His return to the NFL came with the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville also signed offensive lineman Evan Boehm to the practice squad on Monday. Boehm, 6-3, 321, was originally a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft and has appeared in 55 career games with 21 starts for Arizona (2016-17), Indianapolis (2018) and Miami (2019).