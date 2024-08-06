Report: Jaguars Set to Sign Veteran Safety Adrian Amos
The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly added to their safety room.
According to Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars have agreed to terms with free agent safety Adrian Amos.
Amos will step into a safety room that currently has Antonio Johnson and Andre Cisco penciled in as starters, along with key backups Daniel Thomas and long-time No. 3 safety Andrew Wingard.
The signing of Amos is likely due to a knee injury that Wingard suffered last week. Wingard has not returned to practice since, with Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noting that he will miss "significant time" in camp.
“Another opportunity for the other guys to step up. We’re still going through the evaluation process, so it’s going to open up an opportunity for everybody. But we’ll get him back," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said about Wingard on Saturday.
"He’s a big part of this defense. But that group—they’ll step up. They’ve been doing a good job, so we’ll see what happens. We’ve got a long time until our first game. You’ll see a bunch of different combinations still out there from today, tomorrow, all the way through preseason games. So, we’ll see how it all unfolds.”
Amos, a fifth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft, is set to enter his 10th NFL season. After starting 56 games for the Bears in a four-year period, he signed with the Green Bay Packers and played alongside Darnell Savage as he started all 66 games he appeared in.
Amos spent last year with the New York Jets and Houston Texans, appearing in 11 games for the Jets and five games for the Jets.
In 10 seasons, Amos has appeared in 142 games and started 125. In that span, he has recorded 664 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, six sacks, 10 interceptions, and 48 pass breakups. Amos will now have a few weeks to make an impression on the Jaguars' staff as he pushes for a spot on the 53-man roster.