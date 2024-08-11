Jaguars Sign Former 2017 Starter Tashaun Gipson
The Jacksonville Jaguars have brought back veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., a former starter of the 2017 squad that went to the AFC Championship Game,
Gipson was a starter for the Jaguars from 2016-2018 and has spent the last two years with the San Francisco 49ers, starting 33 games for them and recording six interceptions and 11 pass deflections and starting six playoff games in that stretch.
Gipson is now one of three players on the roster who were a part of the 2017 roster: Gipson, Cam Robinson and Tyler Shatley.
As a corresponding move, the Jaguars released veteran linebacker Ty Summers.
Gipson spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Gipson signed with the Jaguars in 2016 and started in 48 games for the Jaguars, along with all three playoff games in 2017. In that span, he recorded six interceptions and 16 pass deflections.
Since then, Gipson has started for the Chicago Bears, the Houston Texans and the 49ers.
"His career totals include 680 tackles (489 solo), 68 passes defensed, 33 interceptions, 18 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, three touchdowns, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble." the Jaguars said in a release.
"Gipson’s 33 interceptions are tied for third-most since he entered the league in 2012, and his 68 passes defensed are seventh-most among safeties since 2012. He has also started 10 postseason contests – including three for the Jaguars in 2017 – and registered 35 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 1.0 sack and one tackle for loss."
Gipson joins a Jaguars defensive roster that is currently missing injured safety Andrew Wingard. Earlier this week, the Jaguars signed veteran safety Adrian Amos to a room that has Andre Cisco, Antonio Johnson, Daniel Thomas, Terrell Edmunds, and Erick Hallett.
"Dewey has the knee right now and he's going to be out a while. Yeah, don't know the time frame yet, but he'll miss some significant time here in camp," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Aug. 2.