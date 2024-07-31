Washington Commanders Claim Ex-Jaguars Kicker Riley Patterson
Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson has been claimed on waivers by the Washington Commanders.
The Jaguars waived Patterson earlier this week, giving the nod to rookie kicker Cam Little moving forward. Patterson is the second former Jaguars kicker the Commanders have added this offseason after the Commanders signed Brandon McManus in March. McManus was later released by the Commanders following allegations of sexual assault on a Jaguars team flight to London during the 2023 NFL season.
Now, the Jaguars' path forward with Little is clear, with the rookie kicker being the only kicker on the roster entering Thursday.
Patterson was picked up by the Jaguars ahead of Week 1 in 2022 and then appeared in all 19 games, including going 3-of-3 on field goals during the Jaguars' two postseason games. Patterson was 33-of-38 on field goal attempts last season, going 2-of-3 from 50 or more yards. He made 36-of-37 point after attempts.
Patterson started the season on a so-so foot, missing four field goals in the first 10 games. He then went 19-of-20 over the rest of the season.
Overall, Patterson converted 30-of-35 field goals (85.7%) and 36-of-37 extra points (97.3%) for 126 points scored in 2022. In Week 16 against the New York Jets, he was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making four field goals and an extra point for 13 points scored.
The Jaguars then traded Patterson to the Detroit Lions for a 2026 conditional seventh-round selection last May after they signed former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. Patterson then returned to the Jaguars roster this offseason on a futures deal.