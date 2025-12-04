Where Trevor Lawrence Really Stands Among NFL QBs in 2025

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been great this season. In the first season under new head coach Liam Coen, it has gone well and is exactly what they were looking for when they made that hire this past offseason.

That was a move that was huge and one of the biggest in the National Football League coming into the season. Coen brought an offensive mindset to this team, and that is what they have been looking for in quite some time. And it has proven to be the right move so far.

Coen was brought in to also bring out the best of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The former first overall pick by the Jaguars has shown flashes of being a top quarterback during his career with the Jaguars, have it has not been consistent for him. The Jaguars went after an offensive mind, and to pair him with Lawrence was the right thing to do. Lawrence has taken in everything that he is learning from Coen, and he wants to get better and be the best for the team to succeed.

Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) hits the chest of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) to alter his third-down throw during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. Jacksonville was forced to punt. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pieces are coming together for the Jaguars on the offensive side of the ball this season. The Jaguars are currently in first place in the AFC South , and that is something that is great to see in Coen's first season with the team. A lot of credit has to go to Lawrence as well. He has improved this season and is looking to get better at the back end of the season. The Jaguars want to close it out and get to the playoffs by winning the division. The offense has been the best unit of this team.

Lawrence is finding his weapons in different points of the game, and he just has to continue taking care of the ball and finding a way to keep the offense on the field and convert on third downs.

Matt Verderame gave his latest quarterback rankings of the 2025 season, and he had Lawrence in the middle of the pack.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs off the field prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

20. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville JaguarsEmpty heading

Last ranking: 20

" The Jaguars are having a dream season at 8–4 and are in first place in the ultra-competitive AFC South, but Lawrence has been more of a passenger than a leader. Once believed to be a can’t-miss prospect from Clemson, Lawrence is 28th in EPA (-45.5), throwing 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while completing just 59.7% of his attempts."

To see the Jaguars' odds in each game this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.