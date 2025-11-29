One Area Where Trevor Lawrence Has Markedly Improved This Season

Liam Coen's first season as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars has already been a resounding success in a number of ways. He's led this team to a 7-4 record in his first 11 games at the helm, positioning them for a playoff push in the 2025 NFL season. The way he's gotten them there has been highly encouraging, too.



Jacksonville is currently 5-3 in one-score contests, proving that Coen can get his guys to perform with their backs against the wall. They've only lost one game by more than one possession, showing that they can compete against virtually anybody. He's coaxed out a career year from Travis Etienne Jr., drastically reviving a rushing attack that was lifeless last year.



There's still plenty of room for Coen and the Jaguars to grow, too. Two of their losses featured complete meltdowns against backup quarterbacks. Penalties and execution have been recurring issues all season. And Trevor Lawrence hasn't even come close to reaching his full potential in Coen's system.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence is still growing



When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their new head coach this past offseason, one of the most exciting parts of the move was the thought of what he could do for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. As offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, Coen helped coax out a career season from Baker Mayfield. The hope was that he could do the same for T-Law after his disappointing, injury-riddled campaign in 2024.



So far, that hasn't come to fruition. Lawrence is coming off arguably his worst game of the season, when he had four turnovers against the Arizona Cardinals, forcing his team to go down to the wire versus a then-3-7 opponent to eke out a three-point win in overtime. Needless to say, fans have been disappointed with T-Law's development so far this season, but Head Coach Liam Coen believes he's shown marked improvement in at least one arena — his footwork:



"I think there's a lot of good examples of his footwork looking more and more [like] what we're trying to get to. And it was a great example of the touchdown to Parker [Washington] last week, where it was play action, stepped up in the pocket. I talked about that opposite pec movement, one-hitch throw. There was numerous others where you just see — the more and more we can continue to have Trev be grounded and get all of his cleats in the ground to generate as much power and accuracy as possible."



Two TE set, playaction and Lawrence hits Washington in the back of the endzone. pic.twitter.com/RBrHYztaLu — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 23, 2025

"Typically, we talk about that boxer mentality to where you're always in a position to be able to throw a punch, always in a position to be able to throw the ball when you get toesy as a quarterback, or really any player for that matter, when you're on your toes or your momentum is going up and down, well then it has to come back to this position to throw. So, we're constantly working on that, and I think that from a footwork standpoint, I've been pleased with him.”

