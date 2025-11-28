Why Trevor Lawrence is Already in Ideal Situation to Thrive

I've been a pretty staunch defender of Trevor Lawrence, and I'll continue to be until I no longer see potential in the Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise quarterback. For all of his bone-headed mistakes, he's still one of the most naturally talented passers in the league. He can make practically any throw in the book, is mobile enough to keep defenses honest, and has the audacity to make big plays on the regular.



That said, I'm not blind to his flaws. Oftentimes, his bravado turns into brashness. His pocket presence has regressed over the years. And his proclivity for making and taking negative plays at the worst times might be among the top in the NFL.



Needless to say, Lawrence has drawn a lot of scrutiny in his young career, mostly from outside the fanbase but quite a bit from inside the house, too. Some of it is fair, and some of it is downright slanderous. Undoubtedly, though, T-Law has to continue to grow, because what he's shown so far won't be enough.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence has all the support he needs



Trevor Lawrence is in an ideal place to reach his full potential with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and General Manager James Gladstone on board, Lawrence has the infrastructure in place to become the best quarterback he can be. Udinski spoke on the confidence that the staff has in T-Law, even amid his mistakes:



“It’s a huge deal. And I think Liam's confidence, in the quarterback, the offensive line, the coaching staff, everybody, is one of those things that's contagious, and it affects all the players, all the coaches, the whole organization. Because especially at the quarterback position, you're going out there and the ball's in your hand every single play, and it's not like it's in your hand, and you're just like passing it off — even on plays where you're handing it off, you're going up there and you're making a decision that affects the outcome of the play, affects the outcome of the drive, and then affects the outcome of the game when you extrapolate it all the way out."



"So, a lot of guys can get in their heads and take that and turn it into the weight of the world every single time they’ve got to go out there and make a play, which turns into a mistake becoming, 'Oh, that's costing the team the game, and it becomes this series of events where guys end up falling into bad patterns of habit and mental spaces. But to go out there and know, 'I can make a mistake and they still have confidence in me, and I can go out there and play fast' is huge for a quarterback to be able to go out and play at his highest level. Because if you're going out there and then, whether it's retroactively or preemptively, you're thinking, 'I can't make a mistake, I can't do this and all the things I can't do,' you're by default not thinking about all the things you do want to do and that you are trying to do. So, it's huge for him and he's done a great job of handling that, because it’s one of those things that's easier said than done. So, you say it all the time, and you preach it all the time, but for him to go out there and do it is really what's so impressive.”



Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and head coach Liam Coen before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Two sides of the same coin



Trevor Lawrence does deserve criticism when he doesn't perform to a certain standard, and at this point in his career, that standard should be pretty lofty. For the most part, he's failed to reach expectations this season, especially when considering the situation he's been put in.



T-Law isn't in a perfect spot for a quarterback this year. The offensive line play has been spotty, and his wide receiver room was one of the worst groups in the league for the majority of the campaign. However, the staff coaching him on the sideline and in practice doesn't get any better than this.



General Manager James Gladstone has already addressed some of T-Law's biggest needs. He brought on Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari in free agency to improve his protection. When he realized that the wide receiver room wasn't panning out the way he wanted, he traded for Jakobi Meyers, giving Lawrence some of the surest hands in the league downfield. This situation is a double-edged sword for the Jaguars' quarterback. Since he has everything he needs to succeed now, there won't be any more valid excuses if he continues to fall flat.

To see if Trevor Lawrence can reach his full potential with the Jaguars, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.