How the Giants Signing Russell Wilson Could Impact Jaguars
Free agency opens the door for new possibilities in the NFL Draft and how all 32 NFL franchises may approach the selection process.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are no different and their 10 free agent signings to start the league year gave a clear indication of what direction they could go with their No. 5 overall pick.
That is until the New York Giants signed two veteran quarterbacks in the last week, bringing in Jameis Winston on a two-year deal before adding Super Bowl champion signal-caller Russell Wilson to the roster to be their starter.
This move shakes up the draft order, especially in the first five or eight selections. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion, was the favorite to be the second quarterback off the board and quite early as a potential top-three choice to the Giants.
Now that they have signed Wilson and Winston along with re-signing Tommy DeVito, that likely wipes out the possibility of a quarterback at No. 3.
What happens next is anyones guess. It's under the assumption that the Tennessee Titans, bestowers of the No. 1 overall pick, will draft Miami signal-caller Cam Ward. After that, it is anyone's guess.
The Jaguars are well positioned here for a couple of reasons: they can still draft the player they have likely been keen on from the start of the process or have the chance to land a true generational talent in Colorado athlete Travis Hunter, the rare two-way player that is looking to do something never before seen at the next level by playing both wide receiver and cornerback full-time.
Hunter's chances of being available at No. 5 have increased but it seems like the Giants could be a likely landing spot for him and a great market to play in considering the franchise and the hype that could arise in East Rutherford. Back in Jacksonville, Mason Graham is still likely and the favorite at this spot but things could get interesting if Hunter and Graham are both available.
Trading back could be on the table as well, especially if Hunter begins a fall. Could a team like the Carolina Panthers move up three spots in the order? Maybe the Dallas Cowboys could offer the Jaguars a package to trade back with?
In that scenario, Jacksonville may want to still be in range of Graham, especially if the New York Jets would consider drafting Tyler Warren or even trade up two spots for Hunter. As you can see, there are many possibilites that could occur after the Giants signed the former long-time Seattle Seahawk.
General manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen likely won't have a good night's sleep until they are on the clock during the evening of April 24. The next month will be one of angst thanks to the Giants' move at quarterback.
