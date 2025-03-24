3 Jaguars Who Could Lose Their Role to a Draft Pick
With a new regime in place, the Jacksonville Jaguars' approach to the offseason has been different than in years past. They are not spending boatloads of money on free agents and instead paying players at market value with a focus toward building the roster through the NFL Draft.
General manager James Gladstone is looking to go with the same approach that has led teams like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs to success in recent years. However, this approach will lead to key veterans and players potentially losing their role on the roster.
After an embarrassing and underwhelming 4-13 campaign last season, the Jaguars will be adding competition in as many areas as possible to get the best out of their players while finding out which ones are worthy of a significant role in 2025. A draft choice from next month's draft could help sort the mess out.
Let's look at three Jaguars that could lose their current role with a future draft selection.
Travis Etienne, Running Back
When healthy, Etienne has shown to be an effective runner for the Jaguars and should be a key piece to the offense in 2025. However, rumors have continued to swirl about his future with the organization beyond this season and potential beforehand.
This year's draft bolsters a deep group of talented running backs that could find a role quickly in their rookie season. Etienne brings a nice one-two punch with fellow running mate Tank Bigsby but that could soon be evaporated if the Jaguars were to select a running back early in this year's draft.
DaVon Hamilton, Interior Defensive Lineman
Hamilton has had an up-and-down career in Jacksonville and he could be on the outs if a defensive lineman is selected high by the franchise. Despite showing flashes of disruptiveness and penetration against the run, Hamilton has been unable to secure any sort of consistency that the team has been searching for.
Hamilton will be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster this summer. If Mason Graham is the choice at No. 5, there is a good chance he loses not just his role but is place on the team.
Walker Little, Offensive Tackle
Little was handed a lofty extension by the previous general manager that is not to be named, a premature move to put the team in a potential hole and sticky situation if Little is unable to show progression in 2025.
In a draft class that features some potential quality starters on the edge of the offensive line, the Jaguars could look to bring one in for competition and future insurance. Though, that potential draft choice may be good enough to overtake the former highly-touted No. 1 high school recruit.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.